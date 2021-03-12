Here’s What Meghan Markle Allegedly Emailed To The Palace About That False Kate Middleton Story!

Aaaaaaaand the receipts are rolling in, right on time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a lot of bombshell allegations during their tell-all interview with Oprah. While it was cathartic to hear them finally tell their side of the story, it did create a bit of a Sussexes-Said, Buckingham-Palace-Said situation. Did someone actually ask about the skin color of their future baby? (Prince “Very Much Not A Racist Family” William would probably deny it.) Did “The Firm” really refuse to extend protection to Meg? (The institution definitely sees things differently.) And did the Royal Family really not know how badly the couple struggled? (According to Queen Elizabeth II’s statement, they were unaware of the “full extent.”)

Related: Prince William ‘Will Bear A Grudge For A Very Long Time’ Over Oprah Interview

But the actress’s BFF Janina Gavankar came out saying they’ve got texts and emails that will back up all of the expecting parents’ claims… and now we’ve got our first taste of it! The reveal comes from royal expert Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. In a piece for Harper’s Bazaar, Scobie addressed the 39-year-old’s assertion that the prevalent tabloid rumor that she made Kate Middleton cry was false, and the opposite actually happened.

While the palace refused to set the record straight on untrue narratives about Meghan, they apparently asked her husband to “co-sign a statement” in January 2020 denying that William had “constantly bullied” them during their tenure as royals. According to Scobie, the Suits alum emailed an aide in response:

“Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].”

Related: Harry Says The Queen Was FORCED To Shun Him & Meghan!

As we know, it never happened. Archie’s mother was apparently told that “The Duchess of Cambridge … should never be dragged into idle gossip.” And yet as Scobie pointed out, Kensington Palace deigned to issue a denial that Kate had ever undergone Botox back in 2019. Very inneresting!

Although Meghan said she and her sister-in-law had made up after the whole crying incident, the way it played out in the press couldn’t have helped their relationship — which is practically non existent at this point, anyway. A source recently told Us Weekly:

“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

Yeah, we doubt things are going to warm up any time soon. Especially if more of these receipts come out. We have a feeling this is only the tip of the iceberg!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]