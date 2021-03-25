How Kate Middleton Is Protecting Her Kids From Meghan Markle's Tell-All Backlash

Kate Middleton is putting on a brave face for her children in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview!

An insider told Us Weekly that Prince William’s wife would “hate” for their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — to “see her upset or struggling” over the explosive interview, during which Meg claimed Kate made her cry before the actress’ wedding.

The source said:

“The interview was particularly difficult for Kate to digest, but she’s pulled herself together and is staying strong for the royal family and her children. Kate’s an extremely protective mother and while she’s all about open communication, George, Charlotte and Louis are still young.”

Sounds like mummy’s keeping the tabloids away from the kids. Good idea!

The confidant noted the Duchess of Cambridge is “one of the most dignified women you’ll ever meet” and has a “mind over matter attitude,” adding:

“Kate is definitely strong enough to get through this. She has a lead by example attitude, so it’s important for her to be a good role model to them. George and Charlotte are back at school, but she’s been spending her evenings with them. The children always brighten up her day, and she always says that when she goes through a difficult time, having her family there always helps. She feels so blessed to have her kids and a loving family.”

We guess it pays to be on Buckingham Palace’s good side!

While the majority of the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey took aim at the royal “institution,” the former Suits star also alleged that Kate brought her to tears during a heated moment leading up to her 2018 nuptials with Harry — instead of the other way around. Meghan said:

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

Markle also seemed to forget how much Middleton herself was attacked by the press, as Harry’s wifey did note the bullying nickname the British press gave Kate, but she didn’t mention the multiple occasions of invasive photographing — including the time they shot and published topless photos from a private vacation.

On the heels of the interview, a source told Us that the two duchesses haven’t spoken “directly in over a year,” sharing:

“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

Sounds like the Princes’ wives aren’t going to be besties anytime soon — but it’s good to know that Kate is handling it all gracefully!

What do U think about all this royal drama, Perezcious readers?

