Meghan Markle Said To 'Make The Decisions' For Prince Harry -- But It 'Works For Them'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a lifestyle that works for them while living in the US, and it’s simple. Meg is in charge! At least, that’s what a source close to the couple says!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working to beat the odds of their bad luck, and are apparently still “really happy together” in Cali despite everything, according to a family insider for People on Friday:

“They seemed really happy together. Harry seems to be embracing this life he has with Meghan and knows it’s a very different one than he had before, of course.”

Clearly living in the States has been a big culture shock for Harry. But there’s also the fact he’s gone from being a working royal basically his whole life, with a seemingly unalterable career and life path ahead of him, to another celeb on the Hollywood hustle. He’s having to sell himself every day — and he and Meghan have found out what it’s like when you aren’t as successful as your collaborators thought.

But perhaps the bigger change has been more personal, in his home and family life, where now Meghan is apparently taking the reigns in the decision-making:

“Meghan does seem to run the household and make the decisions, but it’s not that he bends for her. It’s just a dynamic that works for them, and maybe one that he needs after everything he’s been through.”

If it works, it works!

Another insider for the outlet, a friend of the couple, is also snapping back against those divorce rumors. They claim the couple’s reasoning for not stepping out much together is because they’re homebodies:

“They’re not into a big scene. They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing.”

OMG, just imagining Harry doing karaoke is SENDING US!

The source says they love to get takeout from local pizza place Bettina — apparently the 38-year-old is a “beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude.”

Three years on in Montecito, however, things aren’t necessarily going according to plan. However, one royal insider told the outlet Friday they didn’t really HAVE one! The source says “there wasn’t necessarily a five-year plan” to the Duke and Duchess’ big move because just mostly wanted to get away from the royal life ASAP:

“[Royalty] wasn’t a world they wanted for their family. Everything else flows from that, for whatever time period it takes.”

As far as their struggle with stepping into the US limelight, though, another source dished that the couple’s issue is they “won’t listen to experienced experts” regarding their failed projects. A Hollywood source claims:

“Meghan’s very smart, but she still only was involved in one very small slice of the industry being on Suits.”

Yeah, fourth lead on a USA Network show isn’t exactly experience in the big leagues. And, if she’s making all the decisions without help from the experts, it’s definitely going to take some time finding their footing before they land correctly.

And that’s just what senior media strategist Joe Quenqua seems to think, as he told the outlet there’s some “serious growing pains” in terms Harry and Meghan’s brand:

“The royal element and, in some ways, the drama around them inflated the price, deals and expectations.”

In fact, the Suits alum’s deal with William Morris Endeavor — of which her new friend Ari Emanuel is the head — might turn out to be better than the couple’s previous attempts:

“They can actually put them in touch with actual filmmakers and creative people and producers and people who actually know how to make a TV show or a film.”

That is, if the couple are up for listening to them! Maybe they’ll be more open to suggestions since Ari and his fashion designer wife Sarah Staudinger are in their circle. Hmm…

As far as their kiddos, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — they seem to be living a great life! The insider said:

“[Harry and Meghan] are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents … Their kids are their world.”

The parents’ “goal”, according to the source, is for their babies to “have a normal life as much as possible”. The two children often have playdates and spend lots of time with their parents. They also have a pretty cool set-up at home, as their lives are “very play-based. They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property.” Sweet!

But also, you know, maybe if you want them to have normal lives, purposely staying in the spotlight is a bad call? We’d look to what the experts think, but we already know Meghan isn’t going to check, right?

