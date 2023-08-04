Meghan Markle's Secret Instagram Account Revealed??

The secret might be out!

Last year, Meghan Markle teased in an interview with The Cut that she was getting back on Instagram — but nothing ever happened… until now! Page Six has learned the Duchess of Sussex has a secret IG account that’s been hiding in plain sight. Literally, it couldn’t be more obvious! According to sources who spoke with the outlet on Thursday, Prince Harry’s wife is the owner of the handle @meghan.

So simple! It was right there!

So far, the account is private, and apparently nothing has been posted. The profile pic is just a photo of pink flowers. Despite the anonymity, the page is quickly gaining followers. Just about 24 hours since Page Six revealed the account, the page has gone from 2k followers to 41k! Wow!!

Per an insider, the account was built in prep for the debut of her podcast Archetypes in August 2022, which makes total sense! She wanted a platform to promote it on. But at the last minute, she second-guessed the plan, an insider explained:

“Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her Archetypes podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

Another source who knows the couple said, “Meghan really did want to get back on Insta.” So, who knows if she’ll ever decide to put it to use?

While she doesn’t have anything to promote anymore (the podcast came to an end earlier this year as their lucrative Spotify deal came crashing down), she’s hoping that will change in the future — which is why a popular IG page would be good for her!

She’s said to be in talks for some big brand deals, and the sources spilling about the page noted she’d love to work with luxury companies like Cartier (though the brand is reportedly hesitant to do so out of fear of annoying the royal family). Either way, she’s also signed on with agency WME and is ready to get her Hollywood career back on track. A social media presence is kinda key for that in this day and age! And hey, she can celebrate the newfound success Suits is finding on streaming!

So we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any activity on the account, which you can find HERE!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]