Meghan Markle Steps Out With Prince Harry To Celebrate 42nd Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance in months last night!

The actress is officially 42 as of today! But the pair decided to kick the festivities off a little early on Thursday evening when they went out to dinner with their friend Matt Cohen, husband of the Archetypes host’s longtime pal Heather Dorak. The trio was caught by paparazzi leaving the popular Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito, as seen in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Related: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Eyeing New Digs In Malibu

The Suits alum looked stylish in a strapless black and white Posse dress, a Cult Gaia bag, and black sandals. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex appeared handsome as ever in a blue linen shirt and white pants. They seemed to be all smiles as they headed to their car, so take that, breakup rumors! Check it out HERE!

While they had a birthday to celebrate, we can’t help but notice the timing of the sighting! Meghan and Harry haven’t been spotted together in public since rumors of their failed Hollywood careers and marriage troubles hit the internet weeks ago. And one of the last times they did make an appearance ended up turning into a s**t show when they were caught in a controversial car chase! So, it seems like no coincidence they want the world to see them happy and united right now!

Related: Harry & Meghan NOT INVITED To Honor Queen Elizabeth 1 Year After Death

So far, Prince William, Princess Catherine, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla have yet to acknowledge their estranged in-law’s birthday. Royal author Angela Levin told The Sun Will and Kate are still “fed up” with Meg amid the ongoing family feud, so don’t expect to see any kind of gushy post! She speculated:

“Meghan didn’t recognise Camilla’s birthday publicly so I don’t see why they should do anything in return. William wants absolutely nothing to do with Harry at the minute and who can blame him. Catherine is forgiving and isn’t nasty, she comes from a loving home, but she is also really fed up with Meghan too. They could say something that has no emotion and no love — very very basic. They don’t want to give Meghan an opportunity to be nasty and for the Sussexes squad to be vile because they will attack them back. But why should they after how Harry and Meghan have acted.”

Just another sign the rift is alive and well! Good thing Harry seems to be treating her well for the low-key birthday! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]