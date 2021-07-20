Prince Harry’s Memoir Is 'Final Nail In The Coffin' For His Relationship With Charles & William, Say Royal Insiders

Prince Harry is telling his own story in his own words… but at what cost??

The Royal Family feud didn’t start with Harry and Meghan Markle telling all to Oprah in their bombshell interview. No, the resentments began long before then, particularly when the family refused to help during Meg’s mental health crisis; by the time the couple officially dropped their royal titles, Prince Charles reportedly wasn’t even taking his son’s calls.

You’d think there wasn’t really a bridge left to burn after that, but every subsequent interview has increased the animus amongst the royals. And now, the announcement of the military vet’s upcoming memoir may just be the last straw.

In case you missed it, Harry made the announcement of his tell-all on Monday, saying it would finally give people an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

Sources told the DailyMail.com that there was a “growing sense of shock and fury” about the book, particularly because Charles and Prince William won’t be able to “fight back” against any of Harry’s claims. One insider said:

“This is the no going back moment — the final nail in the coffin of the Royal Family’s relationship with Harry. The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous.”

A spokesperson told People that the Duke of Sussex wouldn’t be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace to publish the memoir, but he did speak privately to his family about it “very recently.” However, a source informed DailyMail.com:

“Prince Charles didn’t know anything about it. This is really painful, it’s going to be difficult for him to take. The assumption is that he will take another kicking from Harry. The real disappointing thing for Charles is that he used to get on with Harry so well, actually far better than William. He feels so let down by the whole thing.”

The future King isn’t just worried about his own reputation, though — sources suggest he’s also concerned about how his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will come across. The royal insider remarked:

“Let’s be honest, Harry has never been close to the Duchess of Cornwall. If he documents their fraught relationship in the book it could be very damaging at a time when Charles is laying the groundwork for her to become Queen.”

A third source predicted (more) trouble between the brothers, warning:

“This is the end of any close relationship with the Duke of Cambridge. There’s nothing more that can be said on that front. William believes his behaviour is shameful and tasteless. Harry’s been going around to people saying he can’t remember his childhood and his mother that much. Now he’s going to write a book about it. How does that stack up?”

Um, we’ve actually heard a lot from Harry about how his mother’s memory and her death has impacted him, so we’re not sure about that line of thinking. Plus, there’s a lot more ground to cover in this memoir than just his childhood. In any case, the insider continued:

“What’s really telling is even the relatives he remains closest to, like princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, are stunned by what he’s up to.”

Yet another source reflected:

“This is nothing like Andrew Morton‘s biography of Princess Diana or Jonathan Dimbleby‘s of Prince Charles — this is coming from the horse’s mouth. Harry will have to take ownership of every word forever more. There’s no room for deniability. So in terms of the monarchy, this is massive. It’s going to have a big impact. But what’s the worst he can say? Will he name the so-called ‘royal racist’? There’s a lot of worry about that.”

Perhaps the royals should have worried more about being racist, and then this wouldn’t be a problem at all!

An additional source shared concerns that the 2022 book would overshadow some major royal milestones, including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince William’s 40th birthday, and the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana — all of which would have garnered good will and made for “a really positive year for the Royal Family.”

The insider complained:

“But Harry clearly doesn’t care. He’s acting like a child. We need to remember he’s a nearly 37-year-old man, not a 21-year-old. He’s on the cusp of middle age.”

Nothing says childish behavior like telling your own life story on your own terms… Oh, wait…

But while some palace insiders have raised suspicions about exactly how much of the book proceeds will end up going to charity, another source praised the father of two for blazing his own path. They remarked:

“There’s a lot going on among the family at the moment. A shifting of the power bases following the death of Prince Philip, with Prince Charles and Prince William both solidifying their power. But Harry doesn’t give a damn. He’s there to do what’s right for him. He no longer cares about how his actions impact the monarchy. He went to California with the sole goal of showing that he will never need to rely on his family for money again — and he’s proven that beyond any doubt.”

Honestly, it’s to be expected at this point that any time Harry and Meghan open their mouths, SOMEONE will get their royal panties in a twist. Clearly the 36-year-old isn’t too concerned about familial ties at the moment. We’ll be VERY interested in what he has to say when this thing finally comes out!

