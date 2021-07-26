Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Finally Added To Line Of Succession On Official Site

Lili is officially in line for the throne!

Despite the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the Royal Family, their children are still included in the line of succession of those that could inherit the throne. And on Monday, the Firm finally acknowledged that — when the official Royal.uk website updated to include the newest member of the family, “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.”

The seven-week-old baby is eighth in line for the crown, after her grandfather Prince Charles, her uncle Prince William and his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, her dad, and her brother Archie. (It’s expected that Will’s grandchildren will someday bump the Sussexes further down the list.)

The the line of succession on the @RoyalFamily website has just been updated to include the Sussexes’ second child: Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who is eighth in line to the throne. She was born on June 4. pic.twitter.com/EUX8DFDBDK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 26, 2021

Lili’s inclusion comes shortly after some royal fans had raised eyebrows over her name not appearing on the website. On Sunday, The Sun pointed out that both Archie and Prince Louis had been added to the list less than 20 days after they were born; for Lili, it had been 51 days. The palace released a statement to E! News on the subject, saying:

“The Buckingham Palace website gets updated periodically, and that update happened today.”

No drama in the line of succession anymore, then — except for Prince Andrew still being on it, just after Lilibet, despite the disturbing allegations against him.

BTW, it is, however, still true Archie and Lili won’t be a Prince or Princess any time soon. Royal rules are so fickle sometimes!

