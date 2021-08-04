Meghan Markle Jokes About Suits Reunion As Royal Family Wishes Her Happy Birthday

This is 40!

Meghan Markle has already had a pretty big year (what with the Oprah interview, the new children’s book, her Netflix series, and, oh yeah, having another baby). And to top it all off, on Wednesday she celebrated one of the biggest birthdays — her 40th! Of course, the actress marked the occasion with a new charitable venture — but gave her old TV show a shout out in the process.

Related: Meghan’s Dad Wants To Take Her To COURT To See His Grandkids!?

The Duchess of Sussex launched the 40×40 initiative on the Archewell Foundation website. The project acknowledges the millions of women who left their jobs during the pandemic, and aims to uplift those who are now looking to re-enter the workforce. The momma of two wrote in part:

“I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce. With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well.”

The initiative was also accompanied by a fun vid of Meg with Melissa McCarthy, who attempted to guess her friend’s b-day plans: “Another photoshoot where you’re under a tree looking very peaceful”? Matching “besties” tattoos? Or how about:

“Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?”

Meghan responded:

“OK, I love Suits, but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?”

The Bridesmaids star joked:

“Why would the cast of Friends do a reunion for my birthday? But they did it!”

Sadly, there will be no reunion for the USA Network series. But as a consolation prize, we got to see a blooper of Harry crashing the video as he attempted to juggle outside his wife’s window. So cute!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Meanwhile, there were also several well-wishes from family across the pond. Over on Instagram, the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a pic of Meghan from her 2018 Royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga to their IG story with the caption:

“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!”

“The Royal Family” IG account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, also posted a handful of pictures on their story, writing:

“Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”

Related: Harry’s Memoir Is ‘Final Nail In The Coffin’ For Relationship With Dad & Brother

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles also went the IG Story route on their Clarence House account, writing:

“Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday “

There may still be tension amongst the royals, but at least they took the time to wish Meghan a happy birthday. That means they’re at least looking for peace, right? Or at least their social media managers are, LOLz!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon & Archewell Foundation]