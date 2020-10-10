Meghan Markle Opens Up About What It’s Like Being ‘The Most Trolled Person In The Entire World’

Meghan Markle may be in a much better place now — both mentally and physically, as she and her family settle into life in Santa Barbara — but that doesn’t mean that things were so rosy not too long ago.

And in fact, on a brand new podcast episode where she appears alongside husband Prince Harry, the young mom really opens up about the mental and emotional toll it takes on, in her own words and estimation, being the most trolled person in the world.

Related: Meghan Reveals A Touching Surprise On ‘America’s Got Talent’!

The 39-year-old proud momma spoke about things on the Teenager Therapy podcast, a mental health show hosted by five seniors at a high school in Anaheim, California. During the discussion, which took place in person with several of the hosts, Meghan explained a little bit about how social media can be a double-edged sword when it comes to mental health and well-being.

Noting it depends how social media channels are used and cultivated, the Duchess of Sussex said about online abuse and instant connection and reaction (below):

“Yes it’s a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there’s a lot of disconnection. I can speak personally too, I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female. Now, 8 months of that I wasn’t even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby [when she had been pregnant and after having just given birth to Master Archie]. But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

No kidding!

Preaching kindness, respect, and patience on the podcast as part of the work done for World Mental Health Day, which also took place on Saturday, October 10, the Duchess and her red-headed husband also opened up a good bit about vulnerability and showing emotion.

Through their own advocacy in the space, too, Meghan and Harry have long wanted to emphasize that having emotions is normal, healthy, and ought to be completely acceptable.

The proud young poppa added more, telling the high school seniors:

“We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt. Vulnerability is not a weakness, showing vulnerability in today’s world especially is a strength. The more we talk about it the more it becomes normal, and it is normal.”

Amen!

Related: Meghan Talks About Tuning Out The ‘Naysayers’ After Trump Criticism!

You can listen to the full 30-minute podcast (below):

Well then!

Thoughts and reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF about the show and the interview with all of your opinions down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN]