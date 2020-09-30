Meghan Markle Talks Learning To Tune Out The ‘Naysayers’ Days After Donald Trump Criticism!

Meghan Markle is a Jedi master at tuning out the haters!

In a new interview with Fortune for the magazine’s Most Powerful Women Summit, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she’s learned not to “listen to all the noise out there” from critics after President Donald Trump made headlines for saying he’s “not a fan” of the actress turned activist.

The comments came up after moderator Ellen McGirt asked how the Suits alum is able to deal with the criticism of her and husband Prince Harry, noting that the 39-year-old has had a “sitting president take a shot” at her.

In response, Archie Harrison’s mother said having a “sense of humor” has helped her navigate these difficult moments, even though they can have “a bit of gravity,” but she’s mainly managed to survive the constant criticism by choosing to simply rise above it all!

Explaining how because “there are always going to be naysayers” at the end of the day, she instead tries to focus on “living a purpose-driven life,” Meg shared:

“The moment that you’re able to be liberated from all these other opinions of what you know to be true, then I think it’s very easy to live with truth and live with authenticity. That’s how I choose to move through the world.”

A true class act!

Meghan’s comments come days after Trump, one of her most vocal naysayers, said he wished her hubby a “lot of luck” with the actress after a reporter brought up the couple’s comments about voting in the upcoming presidential election.

POOTUS shared:

“I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”

His catty remarks were in response to a recent video where the Duke and Duchess encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, calling it the “most important election of our lifetime.” They also urged Americans to “reject hate speech” and “misinformation.”

While Meg and Harry remained impartial in the clip, some political commentators claimed their comments were an attack on Trump. The actress alluded to the misinterpretation of their PSA in her chat with Fortune, telling McGirt that pundits tend to make a big fuss over her remarks that aren’t actually controversial in and of themselves.

She mused:

“It’s about being authentic. If you look back at anything that I’ve said, it’s really interesting because what ends up being inflammatory it seems is people’s interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial.”

Still, she stressed the importance of November’s election in her Fortune interview, noting that across the country, “we’re all going through a reckoning and probably a reevaluation of what really matters.”

Let’s hope she’s right!

Watch a clip from Meg’s interview (below) to see what else she had to say.

