Meghan Markle Inspires With A Touching Surprise Appearance On America’s Got Talent!

Surprise!

Meghan Markle popped up on Wednesday night’s finale of America’s Got Talent in an unexpected virtual appearance! Why? To support one of the most well-liked contestants competing this season!

Related: Is It About Time For Baby No. 2 For Meghan And Harry, Or What?!

The Duchess of Sussex, who now makes her home in Montecito, California, alongside husband Prince Harry and the pair’s adorable son Archie, appeared virtually on AGT with a very special good luck message for finalist Archie Williams.

One of this season’s most popular contestants, Williams, 59, was wrongfully convicted of aggravated rape and attempted murder in Louisiana as a 22-year-old and spent 37 years in prison there — until his case was finally overturned in 2019 thanks to conclusive DNA evidence.

Now, the recently freed soulful singer (who shares his name with the royal couple’s 1-year-old son btw) is making up for lost time with his memorable run on AGT… and his incredible story wasn’t lost on Meghan!

The former Suits actress and her husband “have been watching the series and loved [Archie] from the moment they first saw him,” according to a source close to the couple who spoke about it to People.

Meghan noted as much in her special taped message for the elder Archie, too, saying (below):

“Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name. So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner, have a good night!”

Awww!

Here’s how the touching moment played out in real time, with host Terry Crews delivering the surprising lead-in to Meghan, which clearly left Archie overcome with emotion by the end of it all:

Incredible!!!

Love to see Meghan smiling ear to ear like that — not to mention having her get behind such a feel-good story and a man who has overcome so much in his life!

Related: Meghan Has REALLY Been Urging Americans To Vote In This Election!

And honestly, if you haven’t been watching AGT this year or following Archie Williams’ story, you’ve been missing out!

The soulful southerner can really bring it on stage, as evidenced by his amazing audition for the show from just four months ago (below), which even brought notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell to tears:

WOW!

Yeah, you sure know how to pick ’em, Meghan! Something tells us she and Harry aren’t the only ones in Williams’ corner after his run on AGT!

Oh, and in case you’re curious who won this season…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about this incredible, inspiring story — and Meghan’s surprise guest appearance on Wednesday night — down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via America’s Got Talent/YouTube]