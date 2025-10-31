Meghan Markle Posts Then Deletes Pic Just As Andrew News Dropped -- Because Fans ALL Thought...

Did Meghan Markle just cryptically react to her in-law’s ousting?!

As news broke on Thursday that King Charles III is officially stripping Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, of all his royal titles, honors, and ties to the royal family, including his fancy housing, the Duchess of Sussex was caught posting a very inneresting photo!

Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever posted a photo of her in a black outfit beaming at the camera as she put together a vase of flowers. She looked happy AF!!! Check it out (below):

AS EVER CEO, Her Royal Highnesse, Princess Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex ????❤️#MeghanMarklehttps://t.co/0wlkuTfox9 pic.twitter.com/rQToxjchIO — The Powers (@CRNyakio) October 31, 2025

But shortly after it went live, she quickly deleted it!

It’s unclear why exactly the photo was removed — Meg or her team haven’t addressed the controversy — but it’s likely she had the post scheduled to go live. It’s a business, they have a big holiday collection launch on her site, that’s how it’s done.

But why take it down?! Because everyone thought it looked SO shady!! As if she was literally smiling and laughing at Andrew’s downfall. The timing just worked out like that!

It makes sense folks could assume Meghan was happy about what happened to Andrew.

The former Duke of York has never been a big fan of the Suits alum, per reports. According to historian Andrew Lownie, the former Duke of York once called Meg an “opportunist” and claimed she was too old for Prince Harry, despite only being three years older than him. Then again, we have an idea what he prefers when it comes to age gaps, don’t we?

Andrew also didn’t think their marriage would last longer than a month while claiming his nephew had gone “bonkers” and hadn’t done enough due diligence looking into the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast host’s past. That plus all the very icky allegations he’s been accused of that have led to him getting pushed out now, you can see why fans thought Meghan might’ve been throwing some shade…

And frankly why many wouldn’t blame her… Just sayin’.

But Harry is trying to keep the peace right now, so maybe she just thought it was best to keep her name out of the whole thing. Sadly for her, deleting the post may actually have drawn more attention to it! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

