Epstein Victim Reveals Prince Andrew & Ghislaine Maxwell's HORRIFYING Convo About Beatrice & Eugenie!

Every new detail that comes out about Jeffrey Epstein and his circle just reminds us what a monster this man was — and why we should never stop fighting to uncover the names of every participant in his underage sex trafficking ring.

One name that’s been out there maybe the longest? Prince Andrew.

The royal family’s black sheep has never been formally charged with a crime, but he has been accused of engaging in the sex trafficking. Victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed Epstein sent her to have sex with Andrew more than once, including when she was just 17 years old. As disgusting as that is — considering Andrew would have been 41 at the time — it’s worse when you factor in his daughters.

Andrew’s own children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were 12 and 11, respectively, when Andrew allegedly had sex with Virginia for the first time.

You might think Andrew compartmentalized this fact when he was having sex with a teen girl. But it was apparently front of mind. In her posthumous memoir, Virginia describes the first night she met Andrew. She says Epstein’s Ghislaine Maxwell introduced them — and challenged the Prince to guess Virginia’s age.

“The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. ‘My daughters are just a little younger than you,” he told me, explaining his accuracy.'”

Ew. Ew ew ewwww! He said this to her?! He could tell how young she was because of how she resembled his own young daughters?!? JFC, man.

And if you think that’s disturbing, it gets worse when Maxwell responds:

“As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: ‘I guess we will have to trade her in soon.'”

WTF. What the actual bleeding EFF.

“We will have to trade her in”? As in… trade her in because she’s too old? For what, girls even younger? As in, closer in age to his own daughters? Or was she actually joking about trading her for Beatrice and Eugenie??

Any possible interpretation we can think of is more horrifying than the last. JFC, these people…

We have to say, this is even more horrifying when you take into account Epstein’s claims that Sarah Ferguson brought the princesses along with her when she visited him after he got out of prison. You know, the first time he evaded sex trafficking charges. That would have been just a few years after the meeting Virginia described. The idea of Beatrice and Eugenie coming face to face with that monster after this convo? Shivers.

[Image via DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]