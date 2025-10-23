Prince Andrew Allegedly Begged Staff To 'Arrange Girls' For Him -- And He Had A Very Specific Type!

More allegations are coming out about Prince Andrew…

It’s really starting to make sense why the royal family pushed to exile the Duke of York when they did! Just days after he willingly announced he’ll stop using his royal titles amid an ongoing investigation for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a new book is exposing the sex-obsessed royal!

In Andrew Lownie‘s new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, per Page Six on Wednesday, King Charles III‘s younger brother had a habit of asking staff and friends to “arrange girls” for him! And he had a very clear type! Ick.

The royal expert claims Andrew begged everyone around him to find him women to date — but he was only ever after blondes and ballerinas! So cliché. Andy would end up sleeping with the women others lured in for him, who the biographer alleged “he didn’t realize were prostitutes.”

Shockingly, some of his wingmen were his personal protection officers — folks paid for by the British taxpayers! Putting their hard earned money to good work, we see. Ugh.

Andrew did some of his own women scouting too, the author wrote:

“He would spy out an attractive ballerina at the Royal Ballet and then send his [PPO] … to invite her to meet the prince. Other variations included sending aides to invite girls to his table at [London nightclub] Chinawhite or come to his hotel suite when abroad.”

What makes this especially gross is the fact that after Princess Diana‘s death, Andrew became the patron of the English National Ballet (ENB), a role he “exploited.” A staffer said he’d been “foisted” on them following Diana’s passing — but he didn’t have the best of intentions, Lowie detailed:

“His main interest was in the dancers rather than ballet itself. When he did attend, he insisted on choosing who would sit with him in the royal box.”

The ballet official added:

“The names were not given to the ENB. It was suspected they consisted of mistresses, one a yoga teacher, and various businessmen. The chairman was allowed in at [intermission] for a drink.”

As Perezcious readers know, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to sleep with the royal three times — claims she reiterated in her memoir, which was published this week following her death by suicide in April. Andrew has maintained his innocence (despite settling a civil suit in 2022). Innerestingly though, in a DailyMail.com report on Saturday, the sex offender allegedly also introduced Andy to ANOTHER woman — also a young blonde — who now works… yup… as a yoga instructor in NYC. The dude really has a type, jeez.

Her lawyer alleged she was “not only abused by Epstein, but trafficked by him for many years.” Awful. She was allegedly introduced to the father of two via email on August 11, 2010, with Jeffrey suggesting they meet up for dinner in London later that month. It’s unclear if anything happened with Andrew — the legal rep avoided answering those questions when the outlet pressed. Hmm.

Andrew used to be UK’s special trade envoy, a role he stepped away from in 2011 amid controversy for his friendship with Epstein. But before that time, he often hooked up with different women while traveling. The book claims:

“It was rumored Andrew brought women with him and that he liked to stay in hotels rather than the [Royal] Residence as it gave him more independence in whom he saw, whether women or businessmen. Stories are told of escorts, masquerading as professional women, being provided that he could pick up.”

By the way, this was a widely known secret among the elites:

“Andrew’s staff often requested that attractive women be invited to events, with a private secretary specifying, ‘He likes blondes’ — to which one consul replied, ‘I’m a diplomat, not a pimp.’”

Insane!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below).

