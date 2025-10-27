Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Make First OFFICIAL Public Appearance As A Couple! Travis Kelce Proves He's Still The Biggest Swiftie -- And Spills Detail To Fan About TLOAS Photoshoot! Whitney Leavitt's Grandpa Asks Neighbor To Help Him Vote For Her On DWTS In Sweet Viral Video! WATCH! Mom Thought Taylor Swift's $100K GoFundMe Donation To Daughter Was A Cruel Prank! Here's When She Knew It Was Real... Love Is Blind Stars Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Welcome Their First Child! Taylor Swift Makes HUGE Donation To Help Young Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer! King Cairo Is 13! Blac Chyna Shares Rare Pics Of Her & Tyga's Son For His Birthday! Sofia Richie Announces She's Pregnant With Her 2nd Child! Diane Keaton Left $5 Million To Her Dog: Report Khloé Kardashian's Kids Are SO BIG In Adorable New Photos! Why Emily Blunt Had A Reporter Sit On Her Knee For A Photo -- It's Actually A Cute Story! Donna Kelce LOVES Future Daughter-In-Law Taylor Swift's New Album! She Included It In Travis' Birthday Celebrations!

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Fun-Filled Day With Archie & Lilibet At A Pumpkin Patch! Look!

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Fun-Filled Day With Archie & Lilibet At A Pumpkin Patch! Look!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting in the cozy fall spirit!

On Instagram Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex gave us another rare glimpse into her family life with her kiddos Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. In a new video post, Meg shared that she, her hubby, and their little ones went to a pumpkin patch to pick out some gourds for Halloween.

Related: Meghan Shares Relatable Family Rituals She Does With Harry & Their Kids!

Archie can be spotted running around a corn maze, while Lilibet gets pulled around in a wagon by her parents. Such a sweet, wholesome family afternoon! The 44-year-old captioned her post:

“Happy Sunday

See for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Too cute! She also shared a clip to her Stories to show them using the pumpkins they picked — as Harry can be seen carving a jack-o-lantern!

prince harry pumpkin carving
(c) Meghan Markle/Instagram
prince harry pumpkin carving
(c) Meghan Markle/Instagram
prince harry pumpkin carving
(c) Meghan Markle/Instagram

Awww! Looks like the fam had lots of fun this weekend!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Meghan Markle/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 27, 2025 10:40am PDT

Share This