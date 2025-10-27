Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Fun-Filled Day With Archie & Lilibet At A Pumpkin Patch! Look!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting in the cozy fall spirit!

On Instagram Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex gave us another rare glimpse into her family life with her kiddos Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. In a new video post, Meg shared that she, her hubby, and their little ones went to a pumpkin patch to pick out some gourds for Halloween.

Related: Meghan Shares Relatable Family Rituals She Does With Harry & Their Kids!

Archie can be spotted running around a corn maze, while Lilibet gets pulled around in a wagon by her parents. Such a sweet, wholesome family afternoon! The 44-year-old captioned her post:

“Happy Sunday “

See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Too cute! She also shared a clip to her Stories to show them using the pumpkins they picked — as Harry can be seen carving a jack-o-lantern!

Awww! Looks like the fam had lots of fun this weekend!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Meghan Markle/Instagram]