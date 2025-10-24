Meghan Markle Shares Relatable Family Rituals She Does With Prince Harry & Their Kids!

Royals! They’re just like us! Well, the ones living in Southern California anyway…

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle shared some cute insight into her family life with Prince Harry and their kiddos, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. While chatting with her college friend Courtney Adamo at an event at Godmothers Bookstore in Cali, the Duchess of Sussex revealed, per Page Six:

“First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn the music on in the house.”

Fun!

Even when she travels, she brings a portable speaker and scented candle so she can keep the good vibes flowing! The Suits alum explained:

“I always travel with a candle. I am so conscious and sensitive to fragrance, and I associate that with home.”

While promoting her friend’s new book, The Family Home: Inspiring Ideas For A Home Filled With Joy, Meghan said she uses one of the tips in the book with her own children — the common “rose and thorn” conversation starter, which prompts more than a “yes-or-no” response from the kids.

“Our daughter, she’s four, and she’s a very strong personality and she’s incredible. And now she’s in this moment where I say, ‘What’s your rose and your thorn?’ And she goes, ‘My day was just a blast.’”

So cute!!

And so relatable — families all over have used that tactic!

The family also relies on a “healing blanket,” which was a gift from the store’s co-founder, Victoria Jackson. When the kids aren’t feeling well, they reach for the “healing blanket” for comfort. Aw!

Sounds like, aside from their super luxurious lifestyle and famous parents, they really are just a normal fam!

