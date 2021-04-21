Meghan Markle Enjoys 'Easier' Second Pregnancy As Prince Harry Returns To Her Side

Things are looking up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It’s been a long road to get here for the ex-royal couple. In their own words during the Oprah tell-all, they struggled so badly during their time in the UK that the actress suffered a severe mental health crisis while pregnant with Archie. When they finally removed themselves and relocated to the US for a quieter life, she experienced a devastating miscarriage.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Says Meghan Reached Out After Her Pregnancy Loss

Luckily, it seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come out on the other side stronger and healthier. They were able to tell their story with the CBS interview, and they’re apparently happier than ever. Plus, they’re expecting a baby girl, due this summer. All that’s left to do now is enjoy her pregnancy, which is exactly what the Suits alum is doing, according to a source for Us Weekly.

The insider revealed:

“Meghan had been craving pasta but she’s been eating super clean (and trying her best to avoid gluten). Meghan is a big fruit eater and eats all organic only.”

Pregnant and still avoiding pasta? That’s some serious willpower! On top of that, the source claimed the expecting momma “does yoga every day,” sometimes even twice a day. They shared:

“It’s what keeps her healthy both physically and mentally during the pregnancy. This pregnancy has been a little easier than the last in terms of less morning sickness. Meghan is feeling much better this time around.”

We imagine not living in England, where constant attacks from the press and lack of protection from “The Firm” nearly drove her to the brink while carrying Archie, has also made this pregnancy a lot easier. That’s part of the reason we were glad she stayed behind when her husband attended Prince Philip’s funeral.

Tensions have continued to run high amidst the Royal Family, even in the wake of the Prince Consort’s death. A source told People:

“It has been a very difficult time. The Duke was the head of the family, and if there were any time they were going to come together, it’s now.”

However, Harry’s nine-day visit home didn’t thaw the rift between him, Prince William, and Prince Charles as much as some had hoped. An insider for Harper’s Bazaar explained:

“This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives. It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

Related: William & Harry During Prince Philip’s Funeral — How Did They Manage?

The 36-year-old has already returned to his family in California, missing out on Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday. However, Harper’s Bazaar reported that he was able to meet with the Queen privately on two occasions during his visit to the UK. An insider previously told the outlet:

“The love and respect he has for his grandmother will always be unwavering.”

We hope the family is able to come together to celebrate the Sussex’s second child — and that Harry and Meghan are able to treasure this time regardless of their relatives across the pond.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/Avalon]