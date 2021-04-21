Chrissy Teigen Says Meghan Markle Reached Out After Her Pregnancy Loss -- Plus, An Update On Kim Kardashian's Divorce

Chrissy Teigen has the tea.

John Legend‘s wife may be the internet’s BFF, but she’s also tight with some VERY famous ladies. It’s no surprise — if you were a celeb, wouldn’t you want to be her bestie, too? We know she’s close with Kim Kardashian, but more recently she’s befriended another big name… American royalty Meghan Markle.

The Cravings author is a known member of the Sussex defense squad, speaking up for Meg and Prince Harry on social media, but she revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she’s become pals with the Duchess IRL, too. She shared:

“She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected on — she had written me about baby Jack and loss, but yeah. She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is. And that’s why you look at everything and are like, ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?’ … So yeah, she’s a really wonderful person.”

Of that bombshell Oprah interview, she reflected:

“I think when I ended up watching it, it was like,’ Holy s**t, this is big.’ But I also waited a long time to watch it, so I had already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it. But yeah, it is — I mean, very eye-opening.”

Despite her relationship with Archie’s mom, though, she didn’t have any “extra tea” on the royal drama. She admitted:

“Extra tea? Um, no. Honestly, no. She’s been very open about what she’s been open with, and I think honestly her truth has been her truth since the very beginning. So, no, I didn’t get any extra extra.”

However, she did have a little bit of insider info to spill about the SKIMS founder. Speaking on the reality star’s divorce from Kanye West, she dished:

“I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid. It’s hard to ever contact Kanye, but Kim is doing OK.”

Glad to hear it!

The 35-year-old added:

“I know Kim gave her all, gave her everything and it’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out, because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best.”

Breakups are always rough, but at least Kim has a friend like Chrissy to lean on. We could all use one of those!

