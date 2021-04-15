Oof! Bad Sign For Those Hoping Prince William & Harry Would Reconcile!

Sorry, royal fans, but it looks like the death of Prince Philip won’t heal the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry after all.

According to a Buckingham Palace press statement, the estranged brothers will not walk together at their grandfather’s funeral on Saturday — a big step away from the previously reported plans that they would be walking “shoulder-to-shoulder”!

The official placement was revealed on Thursday when the palace released new details of Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, including the attendees and procession order. Will and Harry will both join family members in walking behind their grandfather’s coffin, but their cousin, Peter Phillips — the son of Princess Anne — will walk between them. Yes, things are so bad that they apparently need a buffer!

During the second procession into the chapel, William will walk with Peter. Harry will walk behind them with David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones. Once inside the chapel, attendees will be following COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and sitting six feet apart.

While it very much sounds like this literal distance between the brothers Windsor is a reflection of the figurative distance between them since Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, a palace rep insisted that the procession order was “a practical change rather than sending a signal,” adding in a statement:

“This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”

Um… “practical”?? What could possibly be practical about this change, other than making sure the procession isn’t awkward for two brothers who clearly aren’t on good terms!? Or at least making sure they can’t be captured in the same shot on the televised service.

Obviously, we know the palace has a way of sweeping every bit of family drama under the rug, so we’ll take that statement with a grain of salt.

While Will and Harry may not be walking together, Kate Middleton will be on hand to act as “peacemaker” and help the dueling dukes put on a “unified front” for Queen Elizabeth II, according to a source for the Daily Telegraph. As we previously reported, Will’s wife is “hopeful of a resolution” between the princes, with the source sharing:

“Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, she has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting… She is certainly someone who shies away from conflict, and will be hoping to sooth the tensions.”

Based on these procession deets, it sounds like Kate may have to do more soothing than originally planned!

As for Meg, who is expecting her second child with Harry, she did not accompany her husband across the pond, as she “has been advised by her physician not to travel,” a royal spokesman said.

What do U think this means for Harry and Will’s relationship, Perezcious readers? If they can’t put on a united front for their grandpa’s funeral, can they ever truly make amends? Share your thoughts (below)!

