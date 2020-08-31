Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s New Neighbors Are PISSED!

It doesn’t seem like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a great first impression on the neighbors!

Trouble has followed the pair from Los Angeles to their new home in Montecito, California, which already had some famous residents — but never royalty! TMZ reports some locals are getting fed up after just a few weeks of the chaos that has stormed the quiet Santa Barbara-adjacent community since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated there with son Archie Harrison.

Related: Meghan Praises ‘Feminist’ Harry For Setting A ‘Beautiful Example’ For Archie!

While the family has yet to be seen in public yet, the presence of paparazzi is pissing off dwellers of the affluent neighborhood in a major way! Not only that, but apparently choppers have been making the rounds over Harry and Meg’s newly purchased $14.7 million home, in addition to tourists asking around the local shops if the royal couple has been seen out yet!

Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Jane Lynch, Rob Lowe, and Carol Burnett, but it seems things are changing because of Archie’s parents’ arrival. Meghan and Harry recently headed back down to El Lay, where they had been residing for Tyler Perry‘s mansion, to do some volunteer work with celeb-favorite organization Baby2baby, but otherwise have yet to be seen out and about since relocating to their new digs. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.” As we mentioned, the typically quiet area is home to big names including, and, but it seems things are changing because of Archie’s parents’ arrival. Meghan and Harry recently headed back down to El Lay, where they had been residing for the past few months in‘s mansion, to do some volunteer work with celeb-favorite organization, but otherwise have yet to be seen out and about since relocating to their new digs. Related: Meghan Scores BIG Legal Win To Protect Friends’ Identities In Ongoing Case! A rep for the pair confirmed the news earlier this month that they had moved to the oceanside area in July: So far, the family of three is doing just fine in their new space, especially Archie! During a special video chat over the weekend in honor of the Rugby Football League‘s 125th birthday, Harry explained the joy he’s been feeling lately to see his son have so much space to play: “I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months. Our little man is our number one priority but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place.” Aww!!

They likely won’t be going anywhere since they purchased this home and aren’t renting, but let’s hope things are able to settle down a bit with time when it comes to attention on the area. Of course, we can only imagine what will happen when the pandemic is over…

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]