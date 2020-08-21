Got A Tip?

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Show Glimpse Of Their Santa Barbara Mansion In Virtual Chat!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share look of new mansion

Check out these digs!

Fans have been wishing to sneak a peek inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.7 million mansion since their move to the Santa Barbara area earlier this year — and thanks to a new virtual conference, their wish came true! Well, sort of.

In a new video (below), The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust connected to the distanced royals along with a group of young leaders to discuss how to use the online world for good.

Naturally, many wise points were made during the chat — Meg, for instance, made an excellent point about how it was imperative to make the internet a “safe space” to learn from one another — but many viewers could only focus on the tiny glimpse of the couple’s new living quarters, which included a fireplace, an indoor plant, and a statue of a cross.

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to see a little corner of Archie Harrison’s stomping grounds!

Aug 21, 2020 07:42am PDT

