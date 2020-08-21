Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Show Glimpse Of Their Santa Barbara Mansion In Virtual Chat!

Check out these digs!

Fans have been wishing to sneak a peek inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.7 million mansion since their move to the Santa Barbara area earlier this year — and thanks to a new virtual conference, their wish came true! Well, sort of.

In a new video (below), The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust connected to the distanced royals along with a group of young leaders to discuss how to use the online world for good.

Related: Meghan & Harry Didn’t Plan On Settling In California After Shocking Megxit!

Naturally, many wise points were made during the chat — Meg, for instance, made an excellent point about how it was imperative to make the internet a “safe space” to learn from one another — but many viewers could only focus on the tiny glimpse of the couple’s new living quarters, which included a fireplace, an indoor plant, and a statue of a cross.

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to see a little corner of Archie Harrison’s stomping grounds!

[Image via The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust/YouTube]