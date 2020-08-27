Meghan Markle Praises ‘Feminist’ Husband Prince Harry For Setting A ‘Beautiful Example’ For Archie!

Prince Harry is a feminist, and Meghan Markle wants to tell you all about it!

The Duchess of Sussex sat down for a backyard chat in Santa Barbara with activist Gloria Steinem, where she shared both her and her husband’s views on female empowerment for MAKERS Women.

The Suits alum shared:

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine. And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers.”

Steinem added, “Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” to which Meg replied:

“Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.'”

She continued (below):

“But you need that. And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

Hmm… a little dig at her own father Thomas Markle, perhaps? But continuing the conversation, Steinem commented on what “a nurturing father” Harry is to 15-month-old Archie Harrison, emphasizing the importance of how it will shape the little one’s upbringing:

“Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing.”

In addition to the topic of women’s rights, they also discussed issues like voter suppression, with Markle sharing:

“I had the chance to speak with Stacey Abrams about this to try to get a better understanding of what to do, for example, if you’re a person of color and you’re in line, for potentially hours on end, and during that time someone tries to intimidate you to tell you that you should get out of line because you might be under surveillance or any number of intimidation tactics that are so scary.”

As for who she’ll be voting for come November, Meg didn’t specify, but we can assume it will be Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, speaking highly of the VP hopeful:

“I’m so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see.”

Ch-ch-check out more from the duo (below) and catch the full conversation on MAKERS Women:

