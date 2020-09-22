Meghan Markle Has Apparently Been Cold-Calling Americans & Urging Them To Vote!

Meghan Markle is quite literally using her voice to urge people to vote!

During an interview with Access Hollywood, journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem applauded Prince Harry’s wife for her efforts in a number of different social justice causes that took place both pre and post-Megxit. According to Steinem, the 39-year-old activist has been helping encourage Americans to vote ahead of the upcoming November election — by cold-calling voters!

Steinem said:

“She has a kind of stereotype hanging over her head, which is ‘princess.’ The whole idea of ‘princess’ is a problem. … Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote and the first thing she did, and why she came to see me, is we sat down at the dining room table where I am right now and cold-called voters.”

Sounds like Meg has her priorities in order!

As fans know, the retired actress moved to El Lay in March with her royal hubby and their son Archie; the trio relocated to Montecito, California shortly after. In August, the Suits alum sat down for a discussion with Steinem about the importance of voting and empowering women’s voices.

The Duchess of Sussex explained at the time:

“People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now.”

Meg additionally used her voice to get out the vote by speaking at a virtual event for the When All Women Vote campaign in August. During the event, the star got candid about why this year’s election was so crucial, explaining:

“We all know what’s at stake this year. The fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilizing. … At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

And like many other activists, Meghan has made it clear that every vote matters. She told Marie Claire in August:

“One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote.”

