Meghan Markle 'Raging' About Princess Charlotte Inheriting Diana’s Tiara Instead Of Lilibet: SOURCE

According to a new report, Princess Charlotte is all set to inherit a super-famous tiara from her late grandmother, Princess Diana — and that likely move is supposedly causing a TON of controversy across the pond.

On Monday, Radar Online reported the so-called “Spencer tiara,” which has been in Diana’s family for over a century, is likely to go to Prince William and Princess Catherine‘s daughter in the future. And, you know, NOT to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet.

So, in case you didn’t know, the Spencer Tiara dates all the way back to the 18th century. It was gifted to Diana’s grandmother, Countess Cynthia Spencer, way back in 1919. And then Diana herself famously wore it during her 1981 wedding to then-Prince Charles.

You can catch a glimpse of the tiara (below), snapped in a photo during a royal event Diana attended five years after her wedding while wearing it again:

Exquisite!

Here’s the key, though: the tiara is NOT part of the Crown Jewels. It doesn’t belong to the royal family at all! Instead, it’s still in the possession of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer. And he is apparently pointing towards the 8-year-old Charlotte eventually inheriting it… much to the dismay of Meghan, if this report is to be believed.

Maxwell Stone, a jewelry expert at Steven Stone Jewelers, spoke to the outlet about the looming inheritance decision. For one, he called the Spencer tiara “one of the most treasured heirlooms in British aristocracy.” Which makes sense, because Stone valued the gorgeous piece of jewelry at a whopping £535,000 — AKA more than $718,000 US dollars. Wowza…

The last time the tiara made a public appearance appears to have been back in 2018 when Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale wore it on her wedding day in a touching throwback to Diana’s nuptials. For what it’s worth, neither Princess Catherine nor Meghan Markle appear to have ever worn the piece in public — which surprises us, for sure!

But because Charlotte is going to have such an important public profile in the royal family as she grows up, the jewelry expert says she’s the one most likely to wear the tiara at future high-profile events. Stone explained:

“[Charlotte] embodies her grandmother’s legacy in a very public way, making the Spencer Tiara a fitting and symbolic choice for future events — particularly a wedding.”

But what about Lilibet?? Well, the 5-year-old’s path towards wearing the tiara one day is much more complicated. The cause? Yep, you guessed it: Megxit. Duh!

Stone noted:

“Raised outside traditional royal circles, [Lilibet’s] path is less entwined with royal custom, which may make access to the tiara less straightforward.”

That makes sense, right? Lilibet lives thousands of miles away from London with the rest of her family. And it’s no secret Meghan and Harry aren’t exactly in the inner circle with the royal fam. So, could you really be that surprised Charlotte is the likely inheritor over Lilibet?! Nah. Not us. Just being honest!

…But Meghan sure is. Supposedly. An insider told Radar Online that the 43-year-old Suits alum is allegedly “raging” at the idea of Lilibet being passed over in favor of Charlotte for this iconic Diana heirloom. Really?!

The anonymous source claimed:

“The fact is, the Spencer family remains the ultimate custodians of the tiara. As the 9th Earl Spencer, Charles is responsible for its safekeeping and decisions regarding its use. Given Princess Charlotte’s prominent place within the royal family and her public role as Diana’s granddaughter, many view her as the natural choice for the tiara’s future appearances.”

The insider went on to add that there is “virtually no way” it’ll ever land with Lilibet — a likelihood the Tig founder is supposedly viewing as a snub:

“There is virtually no way it will end up in Lilibet’s hands, and Meghan is seeing this as yet another snub to her and her kids.”

Oof.

Not even the first time Meghan supposedly got all up in arms about a tiara, either! Our advice? Don’t let that crown go to your head!

Tiara takes, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

