Prince Harry Reacts As Results Of Charity Bullying Investigation Are Released! Is He Or Meghan Markle To Blame?!

Prince Harry is not to blame for the breakdown of his charity, Sentebale.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Duke of Sussex and his pal Prince Seeiso of Lesotho were forced to resign from the charity they co-founded in honor of their mothers in March amid a ton of drama behind the scenes with the Chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

The Board of Trustees had been having so many issues with her that they began to question her leadership and asked her to step down. Instead, she refused and sued them for abuse of power, misogynoir, and more. She specifically called out Harry for alleged harassment and bullying, and reports even claimed Meghan Markle was a big part of the problem. Intense!

The Charity Commission for England and Wales launched an investigation into the allegations — and the results are finally back! On Tuesday per People, the Commission said it found NO evidence of “widespread or systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny or misogynoir” at Sentebale. It also found no “overreach” by either Sophie or Harry.

That said, the charity wasn’t fully in the clear. The organization was slammed for allowing conflict “to play out publicly” due to poor internal governance, noting that “failure to resolve disputes internally severely impacted the charity’s reputation and risked undermining public trust in charities more generally.” Well, that’s true. Nobody will never look at the charity the same again — and they all know it!

Reacting to the report, a spokesperson for the Spare author expressed:

“Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair.”

However, Harry was left disappointed:

“Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support.”

According to a source for People, Harry and Seeiso don’t see a way back to the charity while Sophie is still in charge, but they are keeping their options open for the future. Oof. That sux. They started this in their mothers’ honor. It has to be so painful to leave that all behind.

The source, whom the outlet noted was close to the former trustees and patrons, went on:

“Both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are devastated by what has effectively been a hostile takeover by Sophie Chandauka. This was Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry’s life work. They established it 19 years ago and in that time put in blood, sweat and tears and their own money into building this charity up to what it was: a multi-million pound charity that delivered nothing but good for the beneficiary community that is supported in Lesotho and Botswana.”

The former trustees, who also had to depart the charity amid the drama, also expressed frustration with the findings, noting in their own statement:

“We are disheartened by the way in which the Charity Commission has chosen to ignore key concerns and irrefutable evidence raised with them regarding the leadership and oversight of Sentebale’s Chair. We accept there is always room to strengthen governance of an organisation, which is why we welcomed a governance review by the Chair initiated in February 2024, and that should have only taken a matter of months — we unfortunately never saw a report or any outcomes enacted, more than two years into her tenure.”

Oof. They’re still going on the attack! As a result, they concluded:

“We remain gravely concerned for the future of the charity and the wellbeing of the communities we served for 19 years, following the mission set out by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso in honour of their mothers.”

So, what does Dr. Chandauka have to say about this?? She release her own reaction to the findings, reflecting:

“I appreciate the Charity Commission for its conclusions, which confirm the governance concerns I raised privately in February 2025. The experience was intense, and it became a test of our strategic clarity and operational resilience.”

She thanked those who have continued to support their mission, adding:

“I thank every dedicated colleague and the courageous new Board members who have stayed focused on the mission in the face of unprecedented media glare. The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors displayed in private. We are emerging not just grateful to have survived, but stronger: more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious and with our dignity intact.”

Despite no longer seeing eye-to-eye, she referenced Harry and the inspiration that started it all, writing:

“Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our Founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato. To all who believe in our mission: please walk with us as Sentebale recovers, renews, and rises to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation.”

She may have thought she was doing a nice thing by highlighting the founders’ mothers, but they don’t think so! An insider close to the ex-trustees said it was “appalling” that the Chair name-checked the founders and their mothers “for her own good.” Damn.

Meanwhile, Sentebale’s current board has accepted the findings and will work to fulfill the regulator’s recommendations moving forward, including the Commission’s Regulatory Action Plan, which was issued to help fix their internal dispute policies, improve procedures surrounding complaints and whistleblowers, and establish better practices for delegating authority. The Commission will monitor their progress of the Plan, which includes timescales.

Only time will tell if they can make the necessary changes to keep this charity afloat… or if Harry’s departure and all this controversy will have caused too much damage. Thoughts?

