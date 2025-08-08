Prince Harry Just Wants To 'Move Back To Britain' After Latest Blow: SOURCE

Prince Harry is “totally lost and without purpose” after the implosion of his beloved charity. That’s what one insider is saying, at least.

According to a report published by Radar Online on Thursday, the Prince is adrift in a sea of hopelessness after the jaw-dropping results of his charity’s bullying brouhaha were released to the world.

And now that he is on the outside looking in on Sentebale, which has carried on under chairwoman Sophie Chandauka after a brutally bad falling out between her and Harry, that news outlet is claiming the Duke of Sussex has his sights set on… going back to the UK. For good.

Wait, WHAT?! Uhhh. Does Meghan Markle know about this??

Related: Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse Into ‘Beautiful’ 44th Birthday Dinner With Harry & Friends!

One source close to the 40-year-old prince claimed Harry saw the Sentebale situation as a “hostile takeover” by Chandauka of the charity he first set up way back in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. To that end, Harry is supposedly “devastated” by what’s come of it after the UK Charity Commission‘s findings were released this week:

“Harry is devastated. He feels totally lost and without purpose now that Sentebale has been taken from him. He believed in the work, and to walk away was crushing.”

Harry also has a particularly rough reaction to Chandauka remaining in power at the non-profit, the insider claims:

“He feels [the commission] sat on the fence [with their report]. He wanted accountability. Instead, the person he believes created the chaos remains in place.”

Oof…

Calling it “huge blow” since Harry now will not be able to follow in his late mother Princess Diana‘s footsteps with a major charitable endeavor, the insider went on to add:

“He always wanted to copy his mother, Princess Diana’s charity work, and to have this taken from him is a huge blow.”

Okay but, like, Harry could just start a new charity, ya know?

But we get it. This thing was his baby. Sentebale clearly meant a lot to him… for two decades!!! To that end, a second insider added:

“This charity was a link to his mother, to his military service, and to Africa, where he’s always found meaning. Losing it has left a real void.”

Ugh.

But regardless, here’s where the first insider’s comments get REALLY good. Or crazy.

That first Radar source couldn’t help but take a SUPER shady dig at Meghan through it all by claiming her hubby is “marooned” in El Lay with her:

“He is also marooned in showbiz-land in LA thanks to his wife Meghan’s desperate quest to be seen as a celebrity.”

Ouch!!

And it gets even worse from there. The insider went on to claim the Duke of Sussex is ready to “quit the States” and go back to the UK to have beers at the pub with his old friends:

“Basically, he just wants to quit the States and move back to Britain, where he can be part of the royals again, do charity work — and have a few beers with his old rugby pals. His life is, for want of a better phrase, now in the toilet.”

Uh, what?! Is that part real?? He wants to “be part of the royals again” like nothing ever happened these last few years regarding his huge rift from King Charles and Prince William?! Is that even possible?!

Either that source is grasping at straws… or maybe Harry is? Or!!! Maybe he’s been pointing in that direction all along… Hmmm…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]