Travis Kelce Definitely Breaks Royal Protocol While Describing Meeting Prince William At London Eras Tour!!

Leave it to Travis Kelce to have the funniest reaction to meeting Prince William!

On Wednesday’s new episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the athletes opened up about meeting the Prince of Wales and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Friday’s London show of the Eras Tour.

Ironically, before opening up about some of the royal protocol they had to follow, Travis TOTALLY ignored traditional etiquette by describing Willy in the most casual way! He exclaimed:

“Dude, he was the coolest motherf**ker. He was so cool!”

LMFAO!

We bet nobody has EVER said that about the heir to the throne in public before. Hah! The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player continued to reflect on the significant meet and greet, adding:

“I didn’t realize this because obviously we’re backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet.”

But of course, an interaction with a royal is a big deal. And it often comes with some strict guidelines — which the tight end couldn’t remember when the moment came!! He noted:

“Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand, like, ‘Sup, dude.’ We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the park.”

Jason then chimed in to say that the group “did get [a] warning” about how to greet the royals, explaining:

“But they said that because we weren’t at like an official royal event, we didn’t need to bow or curtsy. If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness.”

Ultimately, Taylor Swift‘s beau said the birthday boy was “very genuine, very cool” while Jason said he acted like a “down to earth human being,” even though that must be “hard” given he’s literal royalty. Trav also teased his older bro on his behavior during the interaction, recalling, “You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you.” He joked:

“I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect.”

LOLz! While meeting the future king was a hit, the NFL stars were even more impressed by Princess Charlotte!

The retired Eagles player recalled interacting with the “adorable” 9-year-old girl, who was the biggest Swiftie in the fam, sharing:

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so f**king adorable.”

On why she stood out from the pack so much, Jason added:

“I cannot express how… I don’t know, maybe it’s because I have three girls now — she had fire to her, she was asking questions. That was the most electric part of the [royal encounter].”

Awww!

The upcoming game show host noticed her engagement too, calling the Princess “a superstar,” saying:

“I love it when parents ask their kids to be vocal.”

Jason agreed, continuing:

“They encourage them to lead in a conversation — absolutely.”

Travis then gave credit where it was due, concluding:

“If anyone’s doing it right, Prince William is doing it right.”

So sweet! Sounds like this meeting couldn’t have gone better all around! Love that for them all, but especially little Charlotte who was clearly so excited! Hear lots more in the full podcast (below)

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]