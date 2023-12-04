Meghan Markle’s Beef With Princess Cathrine Started Over… Who ‘Had More Of A Right’ To Speak About Charity?!

Meghan Markle and Princess Catherine pretty much started fighting right from jump street — and it turns out one big reason they don’t get along? They didn’t want to share passion projects!

According to a royal insider who talked to the Telegraph on Sunday, the Suits alum believed she had “more of a right to speak” about philanthropic endeavors than Kate Middleton when she first joined the royal family! LOLz! WHAT?

Apparently, Meghan looked down on her sister-in-law because she “married into the family as an unknown, whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity.” Let’s be real. She may have done some charity work here and there, but any fame she had was for being an actress on the USA Network! She wasn’t Melinda Gates or anything. Just saying!

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old was also very misguided about how the royal family does business, the insider added:

“I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well-oiled machine by the time she got there.”

The foundation was created in 2009 by Prince William and Prince Harry, though it’s now run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. That means it was established years before the Archetypes host entered the picture. So while she could certainly have helped, she wasn’t able to help lay the groundwork like she might have wanted. It’s unclear if she had legitimate concerns about where time and money was being directed or just hoped she could run her own ship — but the source seems to imply the latter.

They say Meghan felt uncomfortable playing “second fiddle” to William and Kate:

“I think there was always a sense that Meghan felt she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn’t really had her own career.”

Damn! Pretty judgmental considering Meghan also fell in love with royalty — something that certainly helped her gain way more fame and fortune than she had on her own.

As we all know, the ladies’ rift reached a boiling point ahead of Meghan’s wedding when they got into an emotional argument over a bridesmaid’s dress. Despite supposedly making up after the incident, the Dutch version of author Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame just revealed the mother of three to be one of two “royal racists” who allegedly spoke about Prince Archie‘s skin tone before his birth. So it’s safe to assume they still have some issues to work out!

Plus, William and Kate just made their move into Meghan and Harry’s territory by announcing their own mental health initiative. We already presumed the Sussexes would be annoyed by that, but now we’re even more convinced!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]