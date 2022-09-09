Meghan Markle Either Avoided Balmoral Trip Due To Fear She Wouldn’t Be ‘Welcomed’ By Royal Family OR She Wasn't Invited!

In the 24 hours following the death of historic Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, we’re now learning what the reason(s?) was behind Meghan Markle skipping out on traveling with Prince Harry for one last visit to see Her Majesty.



As we’ve previously reported, Britain’s longest reigning monarch died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland Thursday, and was surrounded by intimate family like Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Meghan’s husband.



While Harry and Meg were already in Europe attending the WellChild Awards in London, according to one royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex stayed behind in what’s being dubbed a late “change of plan” out of fear she wouldn’t be “warmly welcomed” by the family. The news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise as there has been an ever-increasing rift between the 41-year-old actress and her red-headed husband’s famous relatives. Still, it’s still sad to think amends couldn’t be made even in the wake of tragedy.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell provided input on the situation, noting:

“She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it.”

We can definitely understand Meghan’s apprehensiveness, especially following some of the comments members of the family have made about her and her children. So, Harry arrived solo to the castle hours after the 96-year-old had passed, unfortunately.

Another royal expert shared that Meghan was disinvited all together! According to Katie Nicholl via ET:

“It’s understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother. But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family. She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife.”

While the estranged members of British Royalty weren’t around to see the Queen one last time before she passed, and in Meghan’s case not at all, they are said to be staying in the United Kingdom for an extended amount of time, according to E! News. It’s not clear exactly how long that extension will be, but it will likely be for at least the next 10 days during scheduled events pertaining to Her Majesty’s passing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet publicly broken their silence on the unfortunate circumstance, however they have silently honored her memory by blacking out their website, Archewell, writing:

“In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022.”

Other notable tributes to the Queen include the Royal Family changing their website homepage to a black background with a photo of the late Monarch sitting on her throne wearing her crown, with the simple words:

“Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022.”

We hope to see differences put aside in the upcoming days of memorialization, for the sake of honor and respect. What are your thoughts on Meghan’s staying behind? Do you think things will run smoothly over the next 10 days? Let us know in the comments (below).

