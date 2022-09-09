The Crown Season 6 'Will Stop Filming' Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

It’s time to hit pause.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, many preparations are underway to properly grieve Her Majesty’s passing. The UK is about to spend the 10 days mourning while her funeral arrangements are made. Prince Charles will ascend the throne officially, with a coronation ceremony to take place in the coming months (though preparation for the lavish celebration can take a long time).

But it’s not just the Royal fam who are taking the necessary time to grieve. It now sounds like one of Netflix’s biggest hits will also be taking a break amid the sad news.

Sources close to creator Peter Morgan told Variety on Thursday that The Crown will stop production on Season 6. For how long? That’s anyone’s guess. But it does seem to be confirmed.

Peter himself clarified the situation in an email to Deadline after early reports, stating:

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Netflix has yet to make a statement.

This update comes just ahead of the already completed Season 5, which will drop on the streamer in November (unless the release date gets changed as well). Few details have been announced, but many suspect the season will focus on the lead-up to Princess Diana‘s death. The next batch of episodes would likely explore the aftermath of her death on her sons’ lives. Just last week, it was announced that 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey were cast as Prince Harry and Prince William, respectively. We can’t imagine they’d have to rework any scripts as they’re nowhere close in the timeline to the events of this week.

The Queen never spoke publicly about The Crown, but there were reports from credible sources who claimed she watched at least the first season — and even “really liked it,” though she thought the truth had been “too heavily dramatized.” That’s always going to be pretty fair criticism from the people who really lived it.

Later on various plot points were said to be likely to “infuriate” the Royal family, according to a source speaking to The Sun. What’s coming may be the peak of that. Perhaps stepping away from the set for a moment is the right thing to do… Thoughts?

