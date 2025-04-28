Meghan Markle Taking Swipe At Royal Family In First Podcast Interview, Say Critics! Shade Or No Shade?

Meghan Markle sat for her first podcast interview — where she was the guest and not the host, that is — and of course, she had to use her time in the spotlight to throw some royal shade! At least, that’s how some are viewing this latest comment!

The Suits alum joined her friend and neighbor Jamie Kern Lima on on Monday’s episode of her self-titled The Jamie Kern Lima Show for a very candid chat about life and family. At one point, the As Ever founder opened up about the status of her marriage to Prince Harry — which fans know has been a hot topic as of late with consistent breakup rumors.

But for Meg, they’ve never been better! She views the early days as the tougher ones, believe it or not! Taking an apparent swipe at her in-laws, the mother of two said:

“You have to imagine, at the beginning it’s all butterflies — but then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating.”

In the “trenches” — yikes! Critics have slammed this comment, seeing it as a dig at the royal family — which it very well might be! Of course, it could also be a more general comment about the circumstances of dating such a high-profile figure. The enemy they were ducking may have been the press — it is something they complain about to this day… while doing podcasts and TV interviews…

But in those days, in the UK? They really did go through a tough time! When Harry and Meghan’s relationship went public, they were quickly the center of mass media attention — which quickly turned against the actress. It didn’t make matters any easier when Harry’s family refused to stand up in her defense amid racist reports, then rumors of a feud between Meghan and, well, just about everyone (but especially Princess Catherine)!

The family drama was soon so tense it destroyed the Spare author’s relationship with his family and led to the couple walking away from their duties and moving to the US!

While this move has only deepened the family rift, it has surprisingly done wonders for the Sussexes’ romance! Meghan continued:

“So now seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

She also beamed as she said “yes,” she thinks they’ll be married forever. Wow! Well, good for them!

Do U think this was meant to be a shady comment? Was she referring to the family feud or the negative press at the time? Sound OFF (below)! And watch the full interview here:

