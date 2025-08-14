Meghan Markle Fans OUTRAGED Over 'Bully' Special Guest In New Season Of Cooking Show!

The new season of With Love, Meghan isn’t even out yet, and fans are already upset!

Earlier this week, we got the shocking confirmation that Netflix renewed its streaming deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Everyone thought for sure the lack of production of hit shows… or almost any shows for that matter… meant they were done. But the platform promised a lot more content from the royal couple, led by the return of her cooking show later this month. But will Netflix regret the decision to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on board? Because there’s a ton of backlash surrounding With Love, Meghan right now! Here’s the deal…

The trailer for the series dropped on Tuesday. In it, Meghan teases several special guests she invited over to help her cook or make crafts, including Tan France and Jay Shetty. However, there’s one person fans are furious over! Chrissy Teigen!

You may recall a few years ago, Chrissy was wrapped up in a massive controversy when she was called out for bullying. A bunch of old tweets resurfaced in 2021, including ones about Courtney Stodden (who uses she/they pronouns these days). The model became famous after marrying much older actor Doug Hutchinson. He was 51, and Courtney was only 16. It as pretty gross.

But while most saw Courtney as the obvious victim here, she unfairly faced a ton of intense bullying online, especially from Chrissy. The swimsuit model posted back in 2011 that she dreamed of Courtney taking a “dirt nap.” But it gets worse! Courtney alleged she also privately messaged them to go kill themselves! Yeah, John Legend‘s wife said all this to a teenager! Disgusting! The hate Courtney received from Chrissy and others also took such a toll on them that they “almost” succeeded in dying by suicide. Absolutely horrible.

Courtney wasn’t the only victim of Chrissy’s bullying. Back then, she also tweeted that Lindsay Lohan, who admitted to self-harm in the past, should add “a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone.” Twitter in particular and the internet in general were a much different place back then — but even in the early 2010s telling people to kill themselves was pretty overtly horrid behavior.

Although Chrissy later apologized to Courtney for her behavior, many fans aren’t willing to forgive and forget. And apparently fans of the Duchess are among them. They can’t believe Meghan — a supposed anti-bullying advocate — would include Chrissy on her show. Several social media users took to X (Twitter) to express their outrage over Chrissy’s appearance, saying:

“Netflix releases the trailer for Meghan Markle’s Second Season ‘With Love, Meghan’ to air on August 26th. My take away, no celebrities except bully Chrissy Tiegen [sic]! No Serena, Oprah, Beyonce or even Astronaut Gayle King.” “Meghan Markle and @Netflix in MAJOR PROBLEM WITH CHRISSY TEIGEN and Teigen’s #cyberbullying, causing a child to want to leave her body.” “How can Meghan Markle associate with Chrissy Teigan [sic], a self confessed online bully and troll when she purports to support the Parents Network who are campaigning against this very thing?” “Meghan Markle hanging out with Chrissy Teigen makes absolute sense to me.” “can’t believe Meghan Markle chose Chrissy Teigen it’s so gross in so many ways” “This confused brand is a case study in what not to do. But host Chrissy Teigen? That next level hypocrisy. You can’t call yourself an anti-bullying advocate, especially for children, and platform someone with a history of grotesque, predatory bullying toward them. No excuse. jmo” “I am cancelling my Netflix subscription. They have gone too far having Chrissy Teigen on Meghan Markle’s show having just read what I consider to be wholly inappropriate comments about children and knowing the harm she did to a teenage girl and MM has the nerve to Support Parents”

Yikes! Do you now plan to not watch the upcoming season of With Love, Meghan now because of Chrissy, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments with your thoughts about the controversy below!

