Meghan Markle FURIOUS Taylor Swift Album Stole Her Netflix Spotlight -- 'Convinced It Wasn't Just Bad Luck': REPORT

Meghan Markle dropped the trailer for the second season of her Netflix lifestyle/cooking show With Love, Meghan last Tuesday. But you’d be forgiven for missing that news entirely… what with Taylor Swift announcing her new album!

Yes, just ahead of her full reveal on boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast on Wednesday, her 12th album announcement was confirmed in the wee hours of Tuesday morning (12:12 on August 12, for those keeping track) in a preview.

And then the podcast itself dropped the next day, and her candid answers, cute moments, and The Life of a Showgirl deets absolutely dominated the headlines of celeb/entertainment news.

Well, according to a report, Meghan was absolutely PISSED about it behind closed doors!

Gossip columnist Ron Shuter dropped the headline on his Naughty But Nice substack. One insider told him:

“Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle. Then Taylor’s announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan’s convinced it wasn’t just bad luck.”

Sorry, she’s convinced what?? What does she think, Taylor looked at Netflix’s plan and chose her reveal specifically to destroy the Duchess?? They’ve never even met, have they? WTF kind of theory is that??

IF this is true, we get Meghan being upset Netflix didn’t make a bigger deal of the drop, but tbh it’s not like the first season was a huge hit, right? What did she expect? Besides, it’s not like they could have known what Taylor was planning!

Another source explained why the kinda royal was so upset at Taylor:

“She saw this as her comeback moment. Then Taylor took all the oxygen out of the room.”

Considering the only headlines we saw about Meghan’s Season 2 trailer were about the backlash to her inviting Chrissy Teigen on as a guest… We don’t think there was any chance anyone was gonna call it a comeback, even before she was totally overshadowed.

But that’s apparently her take, per the source:

“She’s trying to spin it as unfortunate timing, but Meghan likes being the headline. This week, she wasn’t.”

Yeah, sorry, no one else is going to make a dent with the girlies on the week Taylor reveals her album, emotionally opens up about regaining her masters, and talks as openly as we’ve ever heard about how she and her man started dating.

Do YOU buy this is really how Meghan Markle feels about Taylor Swift right now??

