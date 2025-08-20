Why Prince William CAN'T Reconcile With Prince Harry While Meghan Markle Is Around...

Prince William and Prince Harry can’t seem to find a way to reconcile… and it might actually all be Meghan Markle‘s fault.

The Duke of Sussex has been desperate to get back into his family’s good graces in recent months amid his father King Charles III‘s cancer battle. But despite extending some olive branches, nothing seems to be turning the tide for his tense — and frankly, nonexistent — relationship with his older brother. According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, who spoke with Fox News Digital, on Tuesday, Harry has his wife to thank for that!

The expert claimed William is “reluctant” to make amends with the Spare author because the royals feel a “persistent lack of trust” toward the Suits alum:

“Their concerns are well-founded. Any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects.”

Harry and Meghan created that reputation for themselves after doing so many explosive media appearances…

So, how else is Meg creating problems for the brothers? Well, another issue is that the 44-year-old “has no sense of duty toward the British public or the institution.” There’s nothing influencing her to be on her best behavior towards (or for) the royals — especially not after walking away from her working role for The Firm! So, again, there goes any trust they may have in her.

Because of this, the insider sadly doesn’t “see any kind of reparation” in the future — but it’s not all the trust issues fault! Hilary noted that “Harry thinks William insulted Meghan” and “that kind of animosity is really hard.”

Author Ingrid Seward added that the actress is “the flea in the ointment” in the brothers’ feud. Damn! She even blamed the With Love, Meghan star for the “difficult emotions” between the monarch and his children:

“She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very … damaging to the royal family.”

The writer claimed the “black mark against Meghan’s character” is her “diss[ing] her husband’s family and diss[ing] her own family” over the years. She’s so estranged from her dad Thomas Markle, for example, that he’s “not met” her kids. Ingrid straight-up BLASTED the entertainer for not “be[ing] able to embrace her own family, however she feels about them.” Jeez.

It’s one thing wanting her to be on better terms with the royal family, who she was once super close with, but she hasn’t been very friendly with many of her own family members for years! We doubt that’s really impacting the rift! But the fear of her spilling the tea to the press? That has to be weighing heavily on the royals’ decision!

So, yeah, simply put, it doesn’t sound like the brothers are going to bury the hatchet any time soon — cause some of these problems aren’t going away! Unless Harry ever divorces Meghan, that is…

