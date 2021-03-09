Meghan’s Family Lashes Out! Thomas Markle Resorts To Blackmail While Half-Sister Samantha Calls Her A 'Narcissist'

When will the press stop interviewing the Markles???

Seriously, nothing good ever comes out of a chat with Meghan Markle’s family. They don’t even really have any relevant information to share, considering they’re estranged from the Duchess of Sussex. And yet her father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle just can’t stop themselves from blabbing.

The latest comes on the heels of Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah. The tell-all focused more on the Royal Family, but in some bonus clips aired on CBS This Morning, Archie’s mom elaborated on her current relationship to Thomas and Samantha (long story short: there is none). Unsurprisingly, both of them ran straight to the media with their reactions.

Sadly, Meg’s dad sat down with one of his daughter’s most vicious haters, Piers Morgan. During his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the 76-year-old revisited the stunt that alienated him from his daughter (below):

‘I went for this deal where this man would make me look better.’ ‘It didn’t work.’ ‘I denied it [to Meghan].’@susannareid100 asks Thomas Markle why he wasn’t honest with Meghan about talking to the press. pic.twitter.com/QPevmlJYJx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

In the drama that followed, Thomas suffered a heart attack that prevented him from attending the royal wedding. While in the hospital, he had a conversation with his soon-to-be son-in-law:

“Harry had said to me, ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you.’ Me, laying in a hospital bed after having a procedure, I had a stent put here and put here and that was kind of snotty so I hung up on him. And that’s the last conversation we ever had.”

The TV industry veteran admitted he wished he “hadn’t done the whole thing,” but shared:

“I’m very disappointed about it, I’ve apologized about this thing, at least 100 times. The bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way, shape or form. I would love to hear from them. When they say that I’m… taking advantage of the press, well, basically what I do, because I haven’t heard from them, is I’ll do another story for the press. If I don’t hear from them in 30 days, then I’ll do another story for the press. And I’ve yet to hear from them.”

Gee, we wonder why that is. Maybe because blackmail is a terrible way to forge a relationship and make amends with your kid? Maybe because you continue to do the exact same thing that damaged your relationship in the first place? Maybe they just don’t negotiate with emotional terrorists???

He added:

“When they decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press.”

Yeah, we don’t see that strategy working out. At all.

So f**king upsetting!

Thomas went on:

“I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made and I’ve apologized as many times as I possibly can. However. I love my daughter very much. Had I known she was having psychological problems, I would have been there for her. Biggest problem here is, she’s pretty much ghosted all of her family on her mother’s side and my side. So, she really has no one to reach out to. She would’ve had us if she kept us. … It would have been easy for her to reach out to me, any of the rest of her family, who she claims she doesn’t know. But the other thing is, I would think that she could turn to her husband.”

For the record, Meg did turn to her husband, who helped get her out of a toxic environment, and she’s now “thriving,” in her own words.

Thomas doesn’t seem to have considered that his actions could have contributed to her psychological problems. We also think he doesn’t really know what he’s talking about (no surprise there), because the 39-year-old still seems to have a great relationship with her mom, Doria Ragland, who unlike her ex has had no problem staying quiet throughout this whole ordeal.

Still, Thomas continues to try to get in touch. He told GMB:

“I’d like to say again, I’m sorry for what I’ve done. This was two years ago. This was a long time ago and I’ve certainly tried to make up for it. The stories in the paper, each time are because I haven’t heard from you. … They know where I live, now we’re closer together, they’re probably 70 miles from me now. So, I’m available any time that we can get together. I’d love to get together. I’d certainly like to see my grandson.”

For some reason, he also felt the need to weigh in on the actress’ claim that a member of the Royal Family was concerned about how dark her child’s skin tone might be. Thomas opined:

“I have great respect for the Royals. I don’t think the British Royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist. I think Los Angeles is racist, California is racist, but I don’t think the Brits are. The thing about what color will the baby be, or how dark will the baby be, I’m guessing and hoping it was just a dumb question from somebody. It could just be that simple. It could be somebody asked a stupid question, rather than being a total racist.”

Well, as we know, Thomas has never met any of the Royal Family, so he really has no way of knowing if any of them are racist. And BTW, a “dumb” question can still be a racist one.

As always, Meg’s dad is a lot to process, but unfortunately that’s not even the last of the Markle nonsense. Samantha Markle, author of the spiteful memoir The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, appeared on Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick with her own two cents about the Oprah interview. Samantha said:

“When she said ‘I lost my dad’ — the world watched as my dad was in interviews wanting communication with his daughter. She didn’t lose her dad. She iced her dad!”

We’re finding it pretty hard to drum up sympathy for Thomas right now, but sure.

The writer went on to accuse her half-sis of “playing victim” after being “busted” by the media. She (unethically?) diagnosed Meg with “narcissistic personality disorder,” and added:

“I feel sorry for Harry. He fell victim to her negligence, and I will say sociopathy … she pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew.”

Reminder that Meghan herself said she was never close with Samantha and hasn’t seen her in nearly 20 years. So we’ll take anything she has to say with a grain of salt. Or maybe a whole salt shaker’s worth.

We’re sure the Sussexes knew what kind of drama they would stir up when they spoke to Oprah, but our heart does go out to them both. They’ve had to deal with family members trying to discredit them (and especially Meghan) from both sides. It’s no wonder the Suits alum’s mental health suffered so terribly. We just hope she’s in a better place now!

[Image via John Rainfrod/WENN & ITV/Twitter/YouTube]