Prince Harry Reveals Where He Stands With His Family Members Following Megxit!

Is everyone still reeling from all the Royal Drama?

We knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah would have a few bombshells, and the tell-all did NOT disappoint, to say the least. The couple explained their motivations for leaving the Royal Family, the intense mental health struggle behind the decision, and the lack of support they received from “The Firm.”

Considering some of the appalling treatment his wife and child faced (refusal to get Meg help for her life-threatening depression, never standing up against her racist press, denying Archie titles and security, and even speculating how dark-skinned their babies would be), the Duke of Sussex would be well within his rights to cut ties with his family. But Princess Diana’s son was refreshingly candid about his relationships to the senior royals now that he’s no longer one of them.

The 36-year-old had previously told James Corden that he had frequent Zoom calls with his grandparents during the pandemic. Speaking with Oprah, he confirmed his good relationship with Queen Elizabeth II:

“I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have for many, many years.”

Later, he added:

“My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding, and I have a deep respect for her.”

Even the Suits alum agreed:

“She’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming.”

Interesting that the Sussexes would be so effusive about the Queen when she’s the leader of the institution that they have so many problems with. Do the expecting parents truly feel Elizabeth isn’t the main problem in the Royal Family, or are they being deferential since she’s the head honcho?

Harry certainly didn’t extend the same courtesy to the future King. During an explanation of their move away from England, he dropped this tidbit about his dad Prince Charles:

“When we were in Canada, I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls, and he said, ‘Can you put this all in writing, what your plan is?'”

Whew. That’s a pretty harsh way for a dad to treat his son. The legendary broadcaster eventually circled back, asking if he and Charles were back on speaking terms. The redhead said yes, but admitted he expected more empathy:

“There’s a lot to work through there. I feel very let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. But at the same time, I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. They only know what they know, and that’s the thing: I’ve tried to educate them through the process I have been educated.”

As for the royal brothers, the public has been aware of tension between them long before this interview. Regarding Prince William, Harry fell back on a line he’s used before:

“I love William to bits. He’s my brother; we’ve been through hell together, and have a shared experience. But we are on different paths.”

Asked about their current relationship, though, he stated:

“The relationship is space at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

All of this being said, the veteran’s remarks showed a lot of empathy for his brother and his father, saying:

“My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave.”

In a follow-up clip released on CBS This Morning, he elaborated:

“My brother can’t leave the system, but I have. … I don’t know [if he wants to]. I can’t speak for him but with that relationship and that control, and the fear by the UK tabloids, it’s a toxic environment. But I’ll always be there for him, I will always be there for my family, and as I said, I’ve tried to help them to see what has happened.”

WATCH: @Oprah asks Prince Harry if family members reached out to apologize for the reasons he felt he had to leave. “No, sadly not.” #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/2NtGZcmB5A — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

When Oprah asked if Prince Charles believes the palace is a “toxic environment,” Harry claimed:

“No, I think he’s had to make peace with it.”

Wow. He’s really giving his family the benefit of the doubt here, especially considering none of them have apologized for not supporting the couple through such a difficult period. We are so, SO glad Harry and Meghan are out of there and living life on their own terms. We hope he’s able to make peace with his family, but good for him for not waiting for those traditional old royals to see sense before making a move.

It was very clear Meg’s life depended on it.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

