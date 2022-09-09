Meghan Markle Puts Podcast & TV Appearances On Hold Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Meghan Markle is putting some upcoming commitments on hold following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

A source told Page Six on Friday that the 41-year-old was planning to go on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 20 while she and Prince Harry were in New York City for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. It’s unclear what she planned to talk about with host Jimmy Fallon, presumably just a visit to promote her podcast? But since Meghan hasn’t been holding back about her experience as a senior working royal in interviews lately, there was a good chance the topic would come up again.

But now, the television appearance has been scrapped since Meghan, Harry, and the royal family are mourning the loss of Elizabeth. The insider explained:

“Meghan was due on Fallon. I don’t even know what she was going to talk about, but that’s obviously canceled now.”

Obviously it makes sense to cancel anything stateside for the foreseeable future. Meghan and Harry are staying in the UK until the monarch’s funeral — which is believed to be scheduled for September 19.

And the show is not the only thing on her schedule that Meghan put on pause. Speakig of the podcast, the next episode of Archetype was going to drop on Tuesday, but the outlet says that too has now been pushed back to a later date. That could get more awkward than Fallon, given how candid she’s been on it. Any episodes recorded before her grandmother-in-law’s passing might even need to be scrapped entirely.

In any case, it’s good she’s taking the time to mourn in silence… right?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]