Harry Styles Honors Queen Elizabeth II During NYC Show

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry Styles did his part to memorialize the legendary leader.

During a Thursday night concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the As It Was singer respectfully asked fans to join him in tributing Her Majesty the Queen through a round of applause. He asked:

“From my homeland, there’s some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

Related: Celebs & Twitter React To The Queen’s Passing

The 20,000-plus audience members then put their hands together in unison for an entire 25 seconds to pay the British Monarch her proper respect. He then added:

“Thank you, Madison Square Garden.”

Before getting back into performance mode, ensuring fans:the 28-year-old assured fans:



“We’re going to have fun tonight and we’re going to do it together.”

See the touching moment (below)!

Queen Elizabeth II served an impressive 70-year reign on the throne before peacefully dying in the company of family at age 96 in Balmoral, Scotland. Rest in peace. Reactions to Harry’s tribute? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Images via Harry Styles/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]