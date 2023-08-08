Is THIS Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Weren't Invited To Honor Queen Elizabeth's Death With Rest Of Royal Family?!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to be on their own when honoring Queen Elizabeth II‘s death next month.

As we reported, word on the street is that King Charles III and Queen Camilla are gathering a TON of family members at Balmoral Castle on September 8 to pay tribute to Her Majesty on the first anniversary of her death. And so far, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t snagged an invite, even though they are set to be in the area the next day!

Now, a source for Page Six who has direct knowledge of the family situation, confirmed the snub is true. Speaking to the outlet on Tuesday, the insider noted the Archewell founders “haven’t received any information or invitation to plans marking the anniversary of her death.”

One reason the royal family may not feel pressured to invite their estranged relatives is because, as the source noted, the memorial is not a formal royal event. The confidant pointed out:

“I know the palace has said nothing official is happening.”

Looks like Charles found a loophole! So far, Harry has been involved in pretty much every formal event you’d expect him to be at since leaving London in 2020, such as Elizabeth’s funeral and his father’s coronation. Guess his involvement ends when it’s not official!

That said, the Sussexes will still plan to do their own thing to honor the Spare author’s beloved grandmother, the insider predicted:

“They will of course acknowledge and pay their respects to Her Majesty in their own way.”

The source also expressed how “personal” honoring the Queen will be for every family member. It’s unclear what Meghan and Harry plan to do, but they will likely be busy preparing for a trip to Düsseldorf, Germany, for the 2023 Invictus Games the day after. It’ll be their first joint appearance in Europe since the late monarch’s funeral.

Meanwhile, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be in Scotland with a handful of other extended family members, including the controversial Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

This seems to be another sign this isn’t a formal event. Charles has done his best to distance The Firm from his embattled brother, who has come under fire for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, but now he’s suddenly including him and allowing him to stay on the property! A source previously suspected the Duke of York may still be kept away from some family members even if he’s sleeping somewhere on the residence, noting to The Sun:

“There are a large number of properties around the estate, so not everyone needs to stay at Balmoral Castle itself.”

Still, he’s going to be there and participating in the gathering. It’s far better than not getting invited at all!

Other guests include Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their kids, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Earl of Wessex. Princess Anne, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and her kids, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, plus Charles’ cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, will also be there. It’s no surprise the Harry & Meghan stars are being left off the guest list, though. The royals made it clear where they stand amid the ongoing rift when they neglected to publicly wish the Suits alum a happy birthday last week. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

