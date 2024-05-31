Mel B's Ex Stephen Belafonte Sues Her For Defamation Over Abuse Claims!

Mel B’s ex-husband is coming after her with a major new lawsuit.

In 2017, the Spice Girls singer split with Stephen Belafonte after 10 years of marriage. Shortly after, in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest, Mel came forward with horrific abuse allegations centering on the film producer. She called their 10-year marriage a “reign of terror” and then starred in a gut-wrenching short film highlighting the horrors of domestic violence. It was powerful stuff.

Stephen denied the claims, returning fire with shocking and disturbing allegations of his own. The dust seemed somewhat settled for a while, but he’s now taking things BACK to court.

In a defamation suit filed in Florida on Wednesday, the 49-year-old once again denied Mel’s abuse claims while positioning them as part of a “deliberate” bid to “destroy” him. In the legal docs, he said he “has never physically, sexually, emotionally or financially abused” his ex-wife, with whom he shares 12-year-old daughter Madison. Stephen actually has primary custody of Madison — and he’s using her as the reason why he didn’t file this lawsuit earlier, like six years ago when the book came out. In his filings, he claimed he remained silent for years “in order to protect his young daughter from a drawn-out and public litigation.” But now, he’s ready “to stand up for himself.”

