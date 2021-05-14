Mel B Stars In Disturbingly Authentic Short Film Highlighting The Horrors Of Domestic Violence

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Mel B took on a seriously authentic, memorable, and haunting role in this project…

But if it can save even one woman’s life from the horrors of domestic abuse and relationship violence, then hopefully it will all have been worth it for the Spice Girls singer.

In the short film, Mel B co-stars in a very, very shocking way: she appears beat up, broken, and trapped with the horrifying makeup to match in a bid to raise domestic violence awareness.

The nearly-5-minute-long film/music video is called Love Should Not Hurt, and is directed by classical composer Fabio D’Andrea. The film was produced in collaboration with Women’s Aid, a grassroots organization based in the United Kingdom that works to help women suffering domestic violence and related horrifying situations.

Mel plays the role of a women who, based on outward appearances, seems to be living an idyllic life out in a beautiful country mansion. Behind closed doors, though, her character is being brutally battered and held captive by her partner — played by actor Sam Mackay.

By the end of the short, Mel’s character — complete with disturbingly real makeup showing a bruised and bleeding face — attempts to flee. D’Andrea also includes alarming statistics about just how many women are being subjected to physical and/or sexual violence at any one time.

You can watch the full thing (below), but again, as we noted up top, the short contains potentially triggering and disturbing violent content:

Wow. Just… wow.

In an interesting (and disturbing) twist, it’s very noteworthy that Mel B herself would be up for the role in this one, considering her own alleged history with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

As you may recall, Mel — who split from Belafonte in 2017 — alleged she’d been abused and manipulated during a “reign of terror” across their 10-year marriage. The pair went through a nasty divorce at that, which was followed by a long, ugly custody battle, as well. Belafonte denied the abuse allegations against him, and then one-upped that by making disturbing allegations of his own against the singer.

In all, with so many serious, violent allegations flying around, this short film may represent one of the more disturbing and tragic instances of art imitating life.

Nevertheless, it’s important people are faced with the reality and horror of domestic violence through projects like this and others. And again, if this short film can save even one woman from being battered, or encourage one woman to escape a horrific home situation and seek resources like Women’s Aid, it will have been worth it.

Powerful stuff…

For more on how you can find help regarding domestic violence, click HERE.

