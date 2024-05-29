Diddy's Accusers May Testify In Front Of A Federal Grand Jury -- As Investigation Uncovers MORE Alleged Victims

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ troubles seem far from over.

According to CNN on Wednesday, the US Justice Department is preparing to file an indictment against the rapper after he was named in eight different civil lawsuits. And they’ll be relying on his alleged victims to bring him to justice!

Sources noted that federal investigators have already contacted and interviewed many of the musician’s accusers. They were all informed that they may be brought in to testify against the celeb in front of a federal grand jury in New York City, should the feds eventually go after the Last Night crooner.

Related: Diddy’s Ex Yung Miami Now Says She Lied About His Weird Pee Kink!

The sources noted that witness preparations have not yet begun because Homeland Security Investigations is still gathering evidence in their investigation. One insider told the outlet that authorities are taking their time to ensure the possible indictment is “bulletproof.” Makes sense! When questioned about potential legal action, HSI merely said in a statement to the news org that the investigation is ongoing.

As Perezcious readers know, a handful of people have already filed lawsuits against Puff Daddy (including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who reached a very quick settlement). The lawsuits all contain disturbing allegations, such as sexual assault, harassment, abuse, drugging, and sex trafficking.

One source familiar with the investigation told CNN that the case is “much bigger than just these lawsuits” and that authorities are “digging deeper.” They have even questioned some accusers several times. All those who have talked to the feds have been cooperative, and some have even handed over evidence they think could be helpful. New witnesses have also been brought in for questioning. So, they’re leaving no stone unturned.

And here’s where things get REALLY problematic for Diddy! An insider shared that agents are now in possession of videos taken inside the homes that were involved in the raids earlier this year (though it’s unclear if they were obtained in that search or handed over by witnesses). Either way, it’s bad for Diddy! A source dished:

“They are contacting people that they’ve found on the tapes.”

It’s unclear what the footage shows. But for the record, in some of the lawsuits, victims claimed that they were informed only after the fact that they were recorded having sex without consent. Jeez…

Per the confidant, at least one unidentified male sex worker was discovered from the clips and brought in for questioning. He has reportedly made allegations against the Grammy winner, but no details were shared publicly. Wow.

If history is any indication, that footage could be super damaging! As Perezcious readers know, Diddy previously denied all allegations against him, but he then had to walk things back when it came to Cassie. Earlier this month, CNN released shocking security camera footage of the Bad Boy Records founder abusing his then-girlfriend in the hallway of a hotel in 2016. He has since apologized for his actions in the video. But now the feds have more private videos? He’s gotta be worried! Seems like they could be building a very strong case against him. Thoughts? Let us know (below)…

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]