Melania Trump Breaks Silence After Donald Assassination Attempt -- Read Her Statement

One day after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the former First Lady is speaking out.

In a statement released on X (Twitter) and Instagram on Sunday, Melania Trump addressed the chaotic and deadly shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. She wrote:

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

As it’s been widely reported, one attendee at the rally was fatally wounded while two others were injured. In her statement, Melania addressed the affected families:

“To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me.”

The FBI has since named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a registered Republican, as the person responsible for firing shots at the crowded event. He was killed by Secret Service snipers shortly after. Melania referred to him in her statement as a “monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine.” She added:

“Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings. We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion. Kindness, and empathy are necessities. And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm.”

The 54-year-old went on:

“This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships, again.”

Read her statement in full (below):

Reactions?

