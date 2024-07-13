Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage By Secret Service After Shots Fired At Pennsylvania Rally!

Chaos erupted over the weekend when Donald Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents during a rally after shots were fired!

On Saturday, the former president was speaking when several loud popping sounds rang through the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania. In videos of the incident, Trump can be seen grabbing the side of his face before falling to the ground and getting covered by agents. See (below):

Other videos of the rally then showed him visibly bloody around his ear and face when he eventually stood back up. While surrounded by the Secret Service detail, he held up a fist to the crowd and appeared to say the word “fight” repeatedly. NBC News reported he walked off the stage with the agents and quickly moved into a vehicle. Check out the video (below):

Whoa…

At this time, Trump is expected to survive following the injury. His communications director, Steven Cheung, told TMZ in a statement:

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

A mother and son who attended the rally told NBC News that there were unfortunately people in the crowd also injured and carried away. It is unclear if a suspect has been apprehended. What a scary situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

