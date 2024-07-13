Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence After Shocking Dismissal Of Rust Shooting Case!

Alec Baldwin is speaking out for the first time since the shocking end of the Rust shooting case.

As we previously reported, First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter case against the actor over the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins during the third day of the trial on Friday. Why? The judge determined that prosecutors and police withheld ammunition evidence that impacted his ability to defend himself properly, and she ultimately felt the only correct path forward was to dismiss with prejudice. Dismissing the case with prejudice means that it cannot be brought again. So, the years-long legal battle is officially over for Alec!

And, naturally, the news brought the 30 Rock alum to tears in court. He also was in a celebratory mood afterward, as he went to the bar at El Dorado Hotel in Santa Fe with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and his two attorneys, Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas. See the pictures obtained by TMZ (below):

Alec Baldwin Celebrates 'Rust' Dismissal at Victory Party | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/TXE64J6kdT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2024

Now, Alec has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude for the end of the case. Keeping it brief, he wrote alongside a picture of himself on Saturday:

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

See the post (below):

We imagine Alec may have more to say after he fully processes what happened this week. Reactions to the statement, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below.

