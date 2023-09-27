Melissa Gorga SLAMMED As 'Thirsty' For Wearing White To A Wedding! BUT...

Melissa Gorga is catching heat on Instagram for wearing white to a wedding — but maybe it’s not as bad as it seems?! (And no, Joe Gorga‘s wife was the bride at this one! LOLz!)

The always-controversial Real Housewives of New Jersey star popped up on IG over the weekend with lots of snaps from her cousin Nicholas Marco‘s wedding. Marco’s high-end nuptials to his now-husband Mike Masco took place at the Cedar Lakes Estate in upstate New York on Saturday. And on Sunday, the Bravo star proudly posted snaps from the event.

Related: Did The Gorgas Really Rat The Giudices Out To The FBI?!

As you can see in a series of carousel photos (below), Melissa rocked a sexy low-cut white sequin dress with plenty of gold embellishments and a high slit running down her leg for the affair:

Sexy AF!!!

But also… that’s a lot of white… and Melissa isn’t the bride…

Immediately, IG followers picked up on the reality TV vet’s questionable color scheme. The comments quickly devolved into a s**t show, as you can see (below), with some even calling her “thirsty” for the outfit choice:

“Why are you wearing white?… #Thirsty” “R u the bride lol” “Melissa your dress is gorgeous but how you gonna wear white to someone else’s wedding” “why are you wearing white?” “You wore white to someone else’s wedding?! What??”

But WAIT!

Others pointed out that because the wedding was held to celebrate the love of two gay men — both of whom wore sleek, sexy tuxedos that were decidedly not white — Teresa Giudice‘s estranged sister-in-law deserves to be in the clear:

“Why is everyone throwing so much hate @melissagorga wearing white. She wasn’t the only one. If you check out the 3rd picture one other lady was wearing white too. Obviously it was okay to wear white to this wedding” “did you not scroll and see the other women wear white? It was clearly part of the dress code. The grooms were in black” “if you look at the others pic, they were in the wedding party and looks like they were asked to wear gold/white by the grooms!” “The was a gay man’s wedding…. They are wearing black — it’s obvi it was told to the women to wear white and gold…” “Clearly it was well planned before the wedding if you noticed the bridesmaid colours!!! The looks like it was gold, white and copper. Also, do you see a bride anywhere!!??”

And the point made by several commenters about other women wearing white dresses is a good one. Heck, Melissa proved it in her own pic carousel. There was a LOT of white on display!

FWIW, fellow RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania were at the wedding, as well, but they did not elect to wear white!! Margaret rocked mint green, and Dolores chose a simple, sleek black gown for the shindig. Maybe they were still trepidatious about what would normally be a big no-no?

So, we’ll turn the debate to y’all: did Melissa cross the line rocking white for the ceremony?! Or is it OK when put in its proper context?! Share your takes (below)…

[Image via Melissa Gorga/Instagram]