Met Gala 2021: How To Watch!

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer are hosting the Met Gala 2021 livestream!

The star-studded fundraiser gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institution, often referred to as “the Oscars of fashion,” takes place this year tonight — Monday, September 13.

Artists, movie stars, pop icons, and celebrities from all over make the annual trek to New York City each year to parade their style for the industry’s biggest night (well, except 2020, because you know, COVID). So what are the details for 2021? Ch-ch-check ’em out (below)!

This year’s theme?

In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

The start time?

Guests typically begin to trickle in beginning around 5:30 p.m. EST.

The hosts?

Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Billie Eilish

The guest list?

Some rumored and some confirmed, here are a handful of names you might be interested in: Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Beyoncé, Addison Rae, and many more!

The stream?

How to watch? CLICK HERE!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/MEGA/WENN.]