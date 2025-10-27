Nicole Kidman Has That Divorce GLOW!!

Got A Tip?

Divorce looks great on Nicole Kidman!

Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actress showed Keith Urban exactly what he’s missing amid their divorce! She made a splash at the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show at the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles, where actors gathered to celebrate film history and its crossover with fashion. Nicole took the runway channeling Rita Hayworth in a glitzy black Chanel number designed by Matthieu Blazy, which was meant to evoke the iconic Put the Blame on Mame musical number from 1946’s Gilda. And she looked absolutely INCREDIBLE! See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

OMG!

You can see both the original Put the Blame on Mame musical number and Nicole’s version (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

HOW FAB IS THAT?!

On her own Instagram account, she shared a carousel of pics and vids from the star-studded event and wrote:

“Celebrating film and fashion at Vogue World: Hollywood Thank you to Anna [Wintour], Baz [Luhrmann], Matthieu and the entire Vogue World team!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Variety & CBS/YouTube]

Oct 27, 2025

