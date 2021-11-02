Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Makes Incredibly Rare TV Appearance, And He Is SO GROWN UP!

It’s hard to believe Michael Jackson‘s baby boy could really be this grown up but, well, here we are!

Bigi Jackson — born Prince Michael Jackson II and was more famously formerly known to the world as Blanket — just made an incredibly rare television appearance on Monday!

The 19-year-old (it’s crazy to think that he’s 19!) went on Good Morning Britain to speak about climate change and call on world leaders to take action, and we can’t get over how much older he looks!

Tall and handsome with long hair and even a beard (!!), Bigi stayed on message discussing climate action while walking through his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween party and fundraiser.

Regarding the environment and the lead-up to the United Nations‘ upcoming COP26 Summit, Bigi spoke frankly to GMB‘s North American correspondent Noel Phillips, saying:

“I do think it’s important that we all know about [climate change]. And I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is.”

Amen!

Bigi also spoke up about his dad, while standing in a room filled with the King of Pop’s iconic costumes and outfits. Speaking to Phillips about his late father’s Hayvenhurst compound in the Los Angeles area, Bigi said:

“There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That’s what he was all about. That’s what each of us want to do: make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.”

Love it!

Of course, Bigi was just 7 years old in June 2009 when his father passed away at age 50. But to see the youngest Jackson child all grown up is amazing and emotional, to say the least. Here’s a clip from GMB‘s interview with Bigi (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time. Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

