Naya Rivera's Son Josey Belts Out Michael Jackson Hits Just Like His Momma Once Did

Her legacy lives on.

Josey Dorsey has clearly picked up some serious singing talent from his late momma, Naya Rivera. It’s seriously making our heart so full with love to see the little guy do like his mother used to do!

The legendary late former Glee star’s 5-year-old son was shown this weekend on poppa Ryan Dorsey‘s Instagram Stories belting out Michael Jackson‘s song Man In The Mirror while being fed the lyrics on a karaoke machine.

Ch-ch-check out this clip pulled from Ryan’s IG Stories on Sunday to see Josey do his best MJ impression (below):

josey is singing michael jackson like his mother once sang pic.twitter.com/tuG0sX0CRZ — Loh ♡' dianna ミ☆ (@80sagron) August 15, 2021

LOVE IT!

Of course, it’s natural to compare the tot to his late mother, especially since she rose to fame as singing cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee. True fans of the show will even recall how Naya got her own shot to do MJ during their 2012 tribute episode (she performed Smooth Criminal)

It’s been more than a year now since her untimely July 2020 drowning death while boating with Josey, and while we still mourn her horrific loss, it truly warms out heart to see her beautiful, talented son step into his own.

Too sweet!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Ryan Dorsey/Instagram]